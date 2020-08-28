The Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis team competed in the Altoona Invitational August 21.
“We are so happy to be back!” said coach Dana Helgeson. “We had a great four days of practice. I love this Invitational because we get to compete with great teams. This tournament challenges our team mentally and physically. It shows our girls what they need to work on, and also that they can compete with the best teams in our area.
“I was so pleased with our team and how they played. Even though we lost our first and second rounds, it wasn’t a total loss to us because it made us stronger.”
Altoona defeated the Blackhawks 6-1 in the opening match, while New Richmond blanked B-W 7-0 in the second match. In its third match, Baldwin-Woodville used two single wins to defeat Ashland 4-3.
Altoona 6, B-W 1
Singles – 1) Morgan Dekun (A) def. Alison Nutt (B-W), 6-1, 6-0; 2) Josie Reckek (A) def. Kayelynn Miller (B-W) 6-4, 6-3; 3) Avery Knutson (A) def. Ashley Van Someren (B-W) 6-0, 6-3 ; 4) Xeng Her (A) def. Faith Rens (B-W) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles – 1) Ally Wagner/Averic Vosho (A) def. Allison and Brooke Albrightson (B-W), 6-3, 6-1; 2) Bailey Albrightson/Allysa Moore (B-W) def. Kayla Martavie/Khalia Mork (A) 6-1, 6-3; 3) Greta Schalfer/Anna France (A) def. Alaynna Brightbel/Camille Bennis (B-W), 6-0, 6-3.
New Richmond 7, B-W 0
Singles – 1) Izzy Brinkman (NR) def. Bailey Albrightson (B-W) , 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; 2) Onalie Dennis (NR) def. Alison Nutt (B-W), 6-2, 6-2; 3) Avery Knutson (NR) def. Katelynn Miller (B-W), 6-0, 6-3; 4) Mhkellen Storie (NR) def. Lexi Everts (B-W), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles – 1) Brogen O’Flanagan/Rhea Warner (NR) def. Allison and Brooke Albrightson (B-W), 6-1, 6-2; 2) Bella Baillergeon/Carolin Fuchs (NR) def. Alaynna Brightbel/Camille Bennis (B-W), 6-0, 6-1; 3) Liz Counter/Rylea Davis (NR) def. Emily McConnelle/Faith Rens (B-W), 6-2, 6-3.
B-W 4, Ashland 3
Singles – 1) Bailey Albrightson (B-W) def. Tegan McFarlin, 6-1, 7-6; 2) Maddie Clerette (A) def. Brooke Albrightson (B-W), 6-0, 6-0; 3) Abby Davidson (A) def. Allison Albrightson (B-W), 6-4, 6-0; 4) Dru Beebe (B-W) def. Abby Brew (A), 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles – 1) Alison Nutt/Katelyn Miller (B-W) def. Kali Mikonnen/Mara Pierce (A), 6-2, 6-3; 2) Izzy Rasmussen/Hannah Milaiwski (A) def. Ashley Van Someren/Alyssa Moore (B-W), 6-4, 6-1; 3) Lexi Everts/Emily McConnelle (B-W) won by a medical forfeit, 0-6, 5-4.
