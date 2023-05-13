The Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team has never won a conference title in school history.
If 2023 ends up being the first, it can look back on this past week as the reason why.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 10:43 pm
The Blackhawks picked up three conference wins, including two over defending champion Somerset.
With the wins, B-W ran its conference record to 6-0, while Somerset is now 3-3 in the conference. Amery is second at 3-1-1.
Baldwin-Woodville started the week with a 3-1 win over Somerset on May 1 thanks to Kylie Kastel’s two goals.
“With winds close to 20 miles per hour, whoever played against it would struggle and we had the wind against us in the first half,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool said. “We had possession of the ball but couldn’t finish and they scored on the only mistake we made during the game.”
Somerset scored first, which didn’t faze the Blackhawks.
“We believed this game was ours and they showed that with their second half performance,” Kool added. “We scored two quick goals in the second half.”
Ella Schutz scored the other goal and an assist, while Haley Jordt and Jacque Kroening earned assists.
Kylee Minder recorded seven saves.
“We played a great game even with the strong winds we had on Monday,” Kool concluded.
The two teams played again in 72 hours with B-W scoring two goals early and holding on for the 2-1 win.
“We dominated the first half and scored twice right away,” Kool said. “Somerset adjusted their defense in the second half and counter attacked us with their fast forwards. That’s how they scored but the last 20 minutes we controlled the game and waited for the final whistle.”
Jordt and Schutz scored the B-W goals with Kroening earning an assist.
Minder registered eight saves in net.
“Somerset is a strong team and we overpowered them twice in a week,” Kool stated. “Our team is getting better every game and it’s fun to see the improvement of some players.”
A day later, B-W withstood the rain and routed Osceola 8-0.
“We played a great game and scored three goals in the first six minutes,” Kool said. “All the varsity and junior varsity players were able to play, and it was great to see the junior varsity team compete well.”
Kastel had a team-high two goals, while Lavinia Kool, Jordt, Shayna Florez, Kroening, and Jenna Livingston each scored once. Ella Schutz posted three assists along with Jordt’s two. Florez and Kastel also had an assist each.
“Osceola came shorthanded because of injuries but kept their focus and didn’t gave up,” Mauritz Kool added.
The Blackhawks are now 6-0 overall. They have outscored its opponents 34-4 in those games.
