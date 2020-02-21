The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team earned the No. 8 seed in the upcoming Division 3 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Blackhawks will host No. 9 Osceola 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the first round. If they win, they will travel to No. 1 seed St. Croix Falls 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28. St. Croix Falls is 20-0 on the year as of Monday, Feb. 17.
Other Middle Border Conference teams in their section include: No. 5 Amery, No. 6 Somerset and No. 10 St. Croix Central.
Baldwin-Woodville High School will host the sectional final 3 p.m., Saturday, March 7.
