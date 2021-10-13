In its final tune-up before the conference meet, the Baldwin-Woodville girls cross country team finished third at the Amery Invitational Oct. 7.
“Throughout the season, athletes are given printed off race plans that help dictate how they should run their race,” B-W coach Zack Ambrose said. “In cross country, it’s always trickier because mile markers aren’t always accurate, and it’s a much bigger field compared to track and field, where split are exact, and it’s usually only 8-12 people in a race.
“At Amery, we decided to have them think about what’s worked, and what hasn’t worked, and try out their own plan, as this is our last regular season meet. Both genders ran great races, individually and as a team.”
Amery had five runners place in the top seven to run away with the team portion to win with 22 points. Prescott scored 95 and the Blackhawks finished with 124.
Bekah Luckwaldt posted a top 10 finish for B-W as she placed ninth (22:11.4). Morgan Margelofsky was 20th (23:18.6), followed by Natalie Bolstad’s 22nd place finish (23:39.9). Adison Wilde ran to 27th (24:00.4) and Lavinia Kool rounded out the Baldwin-Woodville scoring with a 46th place finish (25:41.7).
Elk Mound’s Ellie Schiszik was the individual champion at 20:49.9 with Amery’s Tasha Tiry and Alex Edwards, placing second and third.
Meanwhile, the boys finished eighth with 236 points.
Grantsburg used individual champion Will Gerber and two other runners place in the top 10 to take the team event with 43 points. Prescott was second with 57 and Elk Mound finished third with 79.
After Gerber, Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen was second at 17:14.9 and Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was third at 17:18.1.
Austin Schmidt was the top boys runner as he placed 31st (19:34.3). Hayden Wilson started a trio of B-W runners as he was 43rd (20:52.4), followed by Connor Magnuson-Severson, who was 45th (20:54.5) and Riley Laesch who placed 48th (21:31.8). Noah Schommer completed the Blackhawk scoring with a 69th place finish (25:06.7).
“Austin Schmidt and Morgan Margelofsky are getting into top form right in time for the championship part of the season,” Ambrose said.
The Middle Border Conference championship meet is Oct. 14 in Osceola.
“The MBC meet is for all the marbles,” Ambrose said. “A majority of our team has gotten a personal record in the past three meets, so it is exciting to see how much they can continue to drop when it matters the most.”
