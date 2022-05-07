The Baldwin-Woodville boys tennis team posted two wins last week.
In a triangular April 29, B-W defeated West Salem 6-1 and was blanked by La Crosse Aquinas 7-0.
“Our first round was tough against Aquinas,” explained B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “We had a hard time adjusting to the crazy wind. We could play with Aquinas, but we had a hard time finishing the points we needed to win games.
“I wasn’t sure how we would compete against West Salem. I was pleased with our whole team and how well they played. We swept in singles. Our singles players are doing a nice job with moving the ball and keeping the ball in play.”
Michael Krinke swept David Wright 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Connor Barnett posted a 7-6, 6-3 win over Tyler Mathison at No. 2 singles.
Collin Fritts earned a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jesse Miller at No. 3 singles and Vince Searafina registered a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ethan Crusan.
Doubles wins were courtesy of Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening, who won 6-1, 6-0 over Krish Patel and Ben Fleckenstein at No. 2 doubles.
“They both had great serves and net game,” Helgeson said.
Jerome Dietzman and William Eggink recorded a 6-4, 7-5 win over Jason Lui and Jack Noelke at No. 3 doubles.
“I was so happy for them,” Helgeson said. “They were behind 5-2 in their second set but kept fighting and won 7-5. It was a good learning experience for them.”
B-W 7, Ellsworth 0
The score was actually 4-0 as Ellsworth had to forfeit all three doubles matches in the April 26 match.
“What worked us was moving the ball, getting to the net when the opportunity was there and not double faulting our serves,” B-W coach Dana Helgeson said. “The team has been working hard on their serves and it shows.”
Vince Searafina registered a 6-0, 6-0 win over Carter Price at No. 4 singles.
“Vince has been known to have very long matches,” Helgeson said. “Most times he is the last to finish on our team but not today. He was so focused and patient with his points and had great serves.”
Michael Krinke posted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Lander Levers at No. 1 singles, while Connor Barnett recorded the same scores over Aaron Windsor at No. 2 singles.
“Connor was completely in control of his game,” Helgeson said. “He played a great match.”
Collin Fritts won 6-0, 6-2 over Aiden Kelly at No. 3 singles.
“Collin is getting more confident on the courts every time he steps out there,” Helgeson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.