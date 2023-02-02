The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team improved to 8-1 this season when limiting its opponents to under 50 points with the latest being a 54-49 victory over Mondovi Jan. 27.
“Once again, we were able to successfully control the tempo against a team that would rather play at a much faster pace,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said.
Six Blackhawks scored between six and 11 points each.
Collin Fritts led with 11. He also had seven rebounds and two assists. Reese Guthrie chipped in 10 points along with three rebounds. Sean Van Someren added nine points, five assists and four rebounds. Eli Coenen, plagued by foul trouble, scored eight points, and pulled down five rebounds.
Evan Clausen registered seven points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots while James Borchardt tallied six points and three rebounds.
“We were able to extend our lead into double digits fairly late in the game and was able to hold on to finish the contest from the free throw line,” Benoy added.
The Blackhawks shot 47 percent from the field overall compared to Mondovi’s 37.5. The Buffaloes made the game close by making eight three-pointers to B-W’s two.
“Mondovi’s athleticism and strength were impressive,” Benoy concluded. “They are much better than its record suggests.”
Jarod Falkner had a game-high 22 points for Mondovi as Max Marten poured in 14.
The Blackhawks are now 6-3 in the conference and 11-4 overall.
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 42
The Blackhawks outscored Somerset 33-15 in the second half to pull away to win the Jan. 24 game.
“We did a nice job of controlling the tempo and making them play at our pace,” Benoy added. “After some adjustments at halftime with our zone, I thought we were very good defensively in the second half.”
Van Someren had a game-high 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field. Coenen registered 19 points as Borchardt finished with eight.
“A great second half start quickly erased the lead Somerset had at halftime,” Benoy stated. “We did a much better job taking the middle of the floor away in our zone.”
Van Someren posted a team high in rebounds with nine as Borchardt and Coenen each had six. Fritts finished with six assists and five steals as Coenen added four blocked shots.
The Blackhawks shot 48 percent from the field compared to Somerset’s 31. B-W also outrebounded the Spartans by five.
“We are hoping our matchup zone continues to evolve as our players get more experience playing it,” Benoy stated.
Dylan Leccia led Somerset with 10 points as Caeden Kreibich and Caymen Gebheim scored nine points each.
B-W 64, St. Croix Falls 35
Coenen recorded his seventh double double of the season with 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Blackhawks started fast in the Jan. 23 game.
B-W went into halftime with a 46-19 lead and cruised in the second half.
“We were able to get off to a great start and never looked back,” Benoy said. “All phases of the game seemed to click, and we shot the ball from the perimeter better than we have all season.”
Coenen finished 11-for-16 from the field and added three blocked shots. Van Someren chipped in with 10 points and three assists. Borchardt recorded eight points and five rebounds.
Collin Fritts and Evan Clausen scored six points each as Fritts also added seven assists.
Thanks to those seven assists, B-W finished with 23 assists on 28 made field goals. B-W shot 48.2 percent from the field overall and were 6-for-11 from three-point range (54 percent).
“I just feel that our overall size advantage was very difficult for them to deal with,” Benoy added. The Blackhawks outrebounded the Saints by seven.
Brandon Waak led the Saints with 10 points. Drew Lessman poured in eight points and 10 rebounds.
“We are looking for continued momentum with our perimeter shooting, particularly against zones,” Benoy concluded.
