Cam Thompson’s 16 points helped lead the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team to a 55-49 victory over Rice Lake Dec. 23.
"We did a very good job of containing their leading scorer, Tyler Orr," B-W coach Scott Benoy explained. "Our ability to limit his good looks was a key to slowing down their offensive attack. Playing some zone early also helped to limit foul trouble and gave our opponent a different look."
The game was tied at 49-49 when Thompson hit a shot in the lane with about a minute remaining. After two Rice Lake turnovers, Thompson iced the game at the free throw line, going 4-for-4. He finished 5-for-6 at the free throw line.
Masen Werner added nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sean Van Someren and Eli Coenen finished with eight points each. Coenen pulled down 12 rebounds and two assists. Van Someren had three rebounds.
Keegan Ofstie chipped in with six.
"I thought we would see more zone defense from them," Benoy continued. "We had a size advantage inside, but they stuck to playing us primarily man to man. I also thought we were going to see more full court pressure, but that didn't materialize."
B-W shot 20-for-45 from the field (44.4%).
"We continue to look for offensive consistency," Benoy said. "We struggled a bit with our defensive rebounding against Rice Lake, so I'm looking to see how we respond in that department."
The Blackhawks improved to 4-3 overall. B-W outscored Rice Lake 26-19 in the second half.
Durand 71, B-W 51
The Panthers outscored B-W 43-22 in the second half to earn the nonconference win Dec. 21.
Zack Nelson and Ethan Hurlburt led Durand with 18 points each. Hurlburt also pulled down 10 rebounds and had two blocked shots. Nelson had four rebounds.
Gunnar Hurlburt scored 15 points along with four rebounds and three steals.
Simon Bauer added five points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Durand shot 46% from the field compared to B-W’s 30.1.
Sean Van Someren scored 15 to lead the Blackhawks. Caleb Lokker and Keegan Ofstie scored nine points each. Cam Thompson finished with eight points, while Eil Coenen added seven.
Coenen had nine rebounds. Ofstie finished with seven and Masen Werner had six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.