Baldwin-Woodville baseball players participate in 12AA August Classic Games

Three Baldwin-Woodville 12U baseball players were selected by their coaches to play in the 12AA August Classic All-Star Games, played July 31 – August 4 at King Park in Lakeville, MN. Their team was comprised of 13 players from Menomonie, New Richmond, Hudson, and Baldwin-Woodville, coached by the staff from Hudson. The 12U squad competed against teams from six regions covering West Central Wisconsin, Southeast Minnesota, and the Twin Cities Metro Area in an All-Star game format in a 12 team Tournament. Representing the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks 12AA Baseball club on Team “Navy” were Gavin Sell, Garrett Guthrie, and Brock Miller.
Team Navy enjoyed much success through the week as they won their first four games by a combined score of 47-4, winning games 7-0, 16-0, 12-3, and 12-1 against four other All-Star squads, prompting one of Team Navy’s coaches to remark that it was “some of the best youth baseball he’s seen in his 13 years of coaching.” The team ultimately fell in the Championship Game of this tournament, 8-6 in extra innings, to finish in 2nd place overall.
The Blackhawk players also enjoyed much success on the field, contributing greatly to the team’s overall success. All three players earned starting positions, with Garrett Guthrie at Catcher, Gavin Sell in Centerfield, and Brock Miller at second base. All three also had batting averages of .333 or better during the games, with Sell leading the entire team with a lofty .643 batting average, including four extra base hits. Miller led the team in pitching, logging 5-1/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just three baserunners spread over the five games. Guthrie was a rock behind the plate, throwing out baserunners, and handling the 10 different pitchers used in this Tourney. Aside from their primary spots, each player got to play other positions as well, as all three pitched, Sell and Guthrie played some at shortstop, and Miller manned some time at first base.
Overall, this was a great experience for the players to interact with and play with players from other teams, learn from new coaches, play in a highly competitive environment, as they all were great representatives of 12U Baldwin-Woodville Travel Baseball. The players from Team Navy will have two more opportunities together as they will be recognized prior to a St. Paul Saints game at CHS Field on August 14th, and prior to a Twins game at Target Field on August 19th.
