Baldwin 14U softball champions

Back Row:  Kayla Bonte, Jordyn Letter, Sara Groskreutz, Hailey Maurer, Ryeah Oehlke, Marin Nygaard

Front Row:  Hannah Severson, Charlee Sorenson, Hailey Cota, Ciarrah Letter, and Janessa Karau

Coached by:  Brad Groskreutz, Jon Letter, and Rich Cota

 Submitted

The Baldwin-Woodville Hawks 14U Fall Softball Team had a very successful season.  They carried a 5-3 record into the Tier 2 State Tournament, where they went 4-0 to win the championship on a very cold and wet day!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.