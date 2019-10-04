Baldwin 14U softball champions

The Baldwin-Woodville Hawks 14U Fall Softball Team had a very successful season. They carried a 5-3 record into the Tier 2 State Tournament, where they went 4-0 to win the championship on a very cold and wet day!
