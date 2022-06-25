Both the Baldwin Legion 19U Senior and 17U Junior baseball teams have started summer competition. The senior team is off to a great start at 5-0. They have beaten Spring Valley 15-0 and 16-3, New Richmond 8-3, and Osceola 6-4 and 12-3.
The junior team is playing well and is 3-3. They have split with River Falls, beating them 10-3 and losing 13-10. They swept St. Croix Central, 6-0 and 11-1 and lost to Prescott 8-3 and New Richmond 9-1.
The senior legion tournament is this weekend with times and dates as follows:
Pool A – Games on Friday, June 24
3 p.m. – SCC vs. Altoona
5 p.m. – Osceola vs. Altoona
7 p.m. – Osceola vs. SCC
Pool B – Games on Saturday, June 25
9 a.m. – Baldwin vs. New Richmond
11 a.m. – Prescott vs. New Richmond
1 p.m. – Prescott vs. Baldwin
Sunday Bracket Play (Top 4 Teams)
9 a.m. – Game 1 – Seed 1 vs. Seed 4
11 a.m. – Game 2 – Seed 2 vs. Seed 3
1 p.m. – Championship – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
