Baldwin Pee Wee A qualifies for State Tournament

The Baldwin Pee Wee A team made up of 12 and 13-year-olds. In the front row: Goalie Landon Veenendaal. Second Row: Dawson Veenendaal, Ethan Campbell, Drew Buhr, Braylan Carlson, Brody Everts. Back Row: Chase Van Ranst, Gavin Sell, Jake Omann, Bear Wolle

Nine skaters and one goalie are what the Baldwin Pee Wee A hockey team consists of. That is a small number of kids on one team, but they have worked together and pushed through tough games to get where they are today. Their great teamwork has shown with ranking fourth out of 13 in the Minnesota District 2 B1 hockey league, bringing home three first-place trophies in the three tournaments they attended and earning a trip to the Wisconsin State Tournament in Elmbrook On March 14-15 the team will be traveling to Elmbrook for their last games of the season and working toward bringing home a state trophy. Their first game is March 14 against Wisconsin Rapids. The team is coached by Ryan Lindquist, Jason Sell, Aaron Van Ranst and Andrew Carlson.

