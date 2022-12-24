Balance carries Central boys to win over Altoona

Caden Wester attempts a shot during the Stanley-Boyd game this month. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

The St. Croix Central boys basketball team recorded five players in double figures to defeat Altoona 74-59 Dec. 16. 

“We came out a little sluggish and didn’t take care of the ball early but ended the first half with a little run to cut a 10-point deficit to two before the half.” SCC coach Matthew Bailey said. “After a few adjustments on both ends of the floor, we are able to start the second half on a nice run and get some momentum.” 

