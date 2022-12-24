Balance carries Central boys to win over Altoona

The St. Croix Central boys basketball team recorded five players in double figures to defeat Altoona 74-59 Dec. 16.
“We came out a little sluggish and didn’t take care of the ball early but ended the first half with a little run to cut a 10-point deficit to two before the half.” SCC coach Matthew Bailey said. “After a few adjustments on both ends of the floor, we are able to start the second half on a nice run and get some momentum.”
Mason Sullivan recorded his second game of 20 points or more with 20. Kaden Fry and Nolan Merth tallied 15 each, while Caden Wester finished with 10.
“I feel like our ball pressure and intensity got better as the game progressed, which created some turnovers and allowed us to score some easy buckets,” Bailey said.
SCC is now 2-1 in the conference and 4-2 overall. The Rails fell to 1-3 and 2-4 overall.
Central 57, Somerset 55
A poor shooting first half left SCC down eight heading into the locker room.
“We couldn’t match the intensity of Somerset off the tip,” Bailey said. “We shot 1-for-16 from the three-point line in the first half alone and had too many turnovers and too many bad shots.”
The execution turned around in the second half as the Panthers prevailed to earn the Dec. 13 win.
“We came out in the second half with more discipline on the offensive end and switched it up on defense and we were able to gain some momentum” Bailey continued.
Simon Herink got the hot hand in the final 18 minutes, nailing six three-pointers to finish with 24 overall points. He also added nine rebounds and three assists.
Kaden Fry, Mason Sullivan and Owen Talledge scored seven points each. Fry pulled down six rebounds, Sullivan had eight rebounds and six assists and Talledge chipped in with four rebounds.
“The guys played with much more energy and intensity in the second half,” Bailey concluded.
Somerset shot 41 percent from the field overall compared to SCC’s 31 percent. Central did outrebound Somerset by six.
Dylan Leccia had a game-high 33 points for Somerset on 16-for-22 shooting from the field. Thomas Waskul finished with 10.
