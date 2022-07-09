Bailey named new Central boys basketball coach

The St. Croix Central boys basketball team have earned four straight regional championships with one of those leading to a state berth in 2021.
Those four regional titles have also come with three different coaches with the latest one being Dustin Hayes last year.
Hayes resigned after the season with Matthew Bailey named as his replacement. Bailey hopes to extend the regional streak and provide stability to the program as he’ll be the fourth head coach in the last five years.
While in high school, the northern Wisconsin native played baseball, ran track and cross country, but basketball was his number one love. His skills allowed him to play collegiately at UW-Superior.
“I couldn’t give up the game,” he said. “I’ve been coaching every year since.”
That includes junior high, freshman, varsity and traveling teams throughout Texas, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Bailey spent 12 years in Austin, Texas, two years at South Shore School, located in Port Wing, Wis., and this past year in Stewartville, Minn.
He explained after so long in Texas, he was looking to get back home. His first step was Stewartville, now it’s Central.
“We are off to a great start and getting those relationships started the right way,” he said, about his new team. He said he met some of them in May when he had a day off in Stewartville along with introductory meetings last month.
Bailey is well aware of what he inherited. The team went 19-7 last year and lost to Baldwin-Woodville in overtime in the sectional semifinals. The team was senior-dominated as the top seven scorers were seniors as Owen Talledge is the leading returning scorer at 1.6 points per game.
“A lot of kids have the ability to step right in,” he said.
He mentioned assistants Ron Siler and Trevor Kopacz will return.
“It’s a benefit for sure having familiar faces to the program,” he added.
Besides his coaching duties, Bailey was also hired as a special education teacher at the high school.
“My dad was a Science teacher and I’m following in his footsteps,” he explained, as he was a teacher’s aide as a high school student. “It was my calling, I guess. It definitely pushed me on what I want to do. I love being in a classroom and helping students.
“To see growth and progress every day is very rewarding.”
Bailey isn’t alone. Girlfriend, Taylore Ogren, who was a first grade teacher at Kasson-Mantorville last year, was hired to be a kindergarten teacher at St. Croix Central Elementary this fall.
“This worked out perfectly,” he said. “SCC gave me a job and gave her a job.
“I’ve heard nothing but great things about this community. November can’t come here soon enough.”
