The season hasn’t gone exactly as planned for the Baldwin-Woodville softball team.
Injuries and illness marred a regular season which included an unexpected five losses.
Despite that, the Blackhawks have found themselves in a familiar spot: The WIAA State Softball Tournament.
B-W earned its second straight state berth with a 6-3 win over Bloomer Thursday in the Division 3 sectional final in Cumberland.
“The girls have fought through adversity all season,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “This game was no different and we are so proud of them. When you go down 3-0 against a quality pitcher like (Calley) Olson, some teams would lose their edge. These girls didn’t do that. They’re battled tested and have been in a lotof big games and their resiliency isn’t surprising.”
The six runs B-W scored were the most Bloomer gave up since its second game of the season, a 7-1 loss to Grayslake Central (Illinois) March 31.
Baldwin-Woodville brings a 19-5 record to the state tournament.
Bloomer (23-3 overall) earned the lead in the top of the second inning when McKenna Hilger reached on an error to open the inning before Laikyn Maidment and Tyra Zwiefelhofer drew back-to-back walks. Morgan Smetana got the next two outs before Karley Rada hit a triple to right, clearing the bases.
The Baldwin-Woodville comeback started in the third inning. With two outs, Brooke Klatt drew a walk and would score on a ball that was misplayed off the bat of Smetana. Trinity MIttl then drew a walk. Ryeah Oehlke then hit a high pop up to short and with the wind playing havoc with the ball, Bloomer’s shortstop was unable to make the catch. Jenna Livingston, running for Smetana, scored easily and Mittl, running aggressively from first was able to score as well. Oehlke ran the bases and thanks to Bloomer throwing the ball around the infield, which included a throw sailing over the third baseman’s head, she scored as well, and B-W had the 4-3 lead.
Insurance runs came in the fifth as Brooke Klatt would score on a Mittl base hit to right. Oehlke then doubled to the left field fence, scoring Mittl.
Those runs were more than enough for Smetana as she shut out Bloomer after the second inning. She struck out 12 and walked four. She gave up only one hit – the triple to Rada.
“I’m just really excited for the girls,” Tim Klatt said. “We are looking forward to seeing them experience Goodman Diamond on the UW campus. This has been their dream since 10U softball. To see their hard work payoff is extremely rewarding. I know the upperclassmen have some unfinished business when it comes to the state tournament, so I hope we are able to make the plays needed to fulfill that mission.”
B-W 8, Prescott 7
The third matchup between the Middle Border Conference co-champions this season didn’t disappoint in the sectional semifinal May 31.
“This is quite possibly the most exciting game that I have been a part of,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “The atmosphere was electric. Both teams battled until the last out. Got to give (Prescott coach) Nick (Johnson), his staff and girls credit for battling until the end. So many emotions throughout the game. I just truly admire our girls and the way they never let adversity affect them.
“We never trailed but Prescott continued to answer the bell when we took a lead and for our girls not to panic when they did, is a testament to their growth this season.”
Ryeah Oehlke had a day to remember as she finished 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and five RBI. The three-run homer came in the third, scoring Morgan Smetana and Trinity Mittl. She added another RBI in the seventh on a single which turned out to be the game-winning run.
Oehlke also had a hand in the defensive play of the game. Prescott cut the lead to 8-7 in the bottom of the seventh inning after a two-run homer. With a runner on first, the Prescott batter drove the ball in the left field gap. Hailey Cota raced over and was able to cut the ball off. Cota came up firing, hitting Oehlke, who turned and threw a laser to catcher Trinity Mittl at the plate. A collision at the plate occurred with Mittl applying the tag for Prescott’s first out.
Smetana retired the next two batters on fly outs to end the game.
She pitched a complete game, striking out three and walking four. Out of the seven runs she gave up, five were earned.
“I don’t think any fan in attendance was expecting a 15-run game,” Tim Klatt said. “In the playoffs, especially with two teams that know each other so well, anything can happen, and it did. So many close calls for the umpire to call, it really was an instant classic.”
Marney Roemhild and Smetana finished with two hits, while Mittl and Brooke Klatt posted a hit each. Smetana had two RBI.
Maddie Miller went 3-for-3 for Prescott with two runs scored and three RBI. Leah French and Liz Rohl posted two hits. French added two RBI.
Rohl and Miller hit home runs.
State Tournament information
Top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville will experience the State Tournament for the fifth time and for the second year in a row. The Blackhawks moved down a division this season after finishing runner-up in Division 2 last year. Their first three appearances came in succession in Division 2 from 2011-13 that resulted in a title in 2012 and runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2013. This spring, they are co-champions of the Middle Border Conference with Prescott. They advanced through the Cumberland Sectional that culminated with a 6-3 win over Bloomer in the final. Second-seeded Poynette is making its 12th appearance and its first since 2019. The Pumas have won five championships. They won the Division 2 title in 1998 and the Division 3 crowns in 2005, 2011, 2018 and 2019. They also have had four runner-up finishes, which came in 1999, 2003, 2012 and again in 2015. They are the champions in the North Division of the Capitol Conference this season, and they have advanced to the semifinals in quest of their sixth State title following a 6-2 victory over Westby in the Prairie du Chien Sectional final. Third-seeded Wautoma is also experiencing State for the first time. The Hornets stung Amherst 2-1 in the sectional final hosted by Stevens Point to advance to the State semifinals. They placed atop the standings in the South Central Conference this season. New Holstein is the fourth seed. The Huskies will make their first appearance in the State Tournament following a 7-0 victory over Racine Lutheran in the North Fond du Lac Sectional final. They finished in a second-place tie in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference this spring.
Ticket prices for the tourney are $11 per session for quarterfinals and semifinals, $25 $25 for an all-day ticket on Thursday and Friday, and $9 for each championship game Saturday. Tickets are to be purchased on-line on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner, at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Softball.
