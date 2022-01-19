Jan. 13 was a busy day for the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team.
The varsity went to St. Thomas Academy in St. Paul and wrestled the Cadets and North St. Paul in a triangular.
The Blackhawks won both matches, a 40-20 score over St. Thomas and a 69-12 result over North St. Paul. No individual stats were found online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
The B-W junior varsity then wrestled the Prescott varsity and earned a 45-20 win. Earning pins were Andrew Thompson (170 pounds), Graiden Monicken (120) and Garrett Guthrie (132). Drew Stark recorded a 10-4 decision at 152 pounds.
Hunter Glup (195), Dylan Hanson (220), Wes Braasch (126) and Masson Mitchell (138) recorded forfeit wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.