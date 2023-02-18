The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team captured its 10th regional title in school history Feb. 11.
The Blackhawks outlasted St. Croix Central 250-242.5 at the Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal regional.
As a result, both teams advanced to the team sectional which was held Feb. 14 at St. Croix Central High School. B-W will wrestle Medford in one semifinal while SCC wrestles St. Croix Falls in the other. The two winners will wrestle for the sectional title.
The Blackhawks had 11 wrestlers place in the top four, earning them a berth in the sectional tournament this Saturday in Amery.
Out of those 11, two were champions. Colton Hush wrestled only two matches to claim the 120-pound title. He defeated Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek’s Bryce Armstrong-Baglien in the semifinals and then Ellsworth’s J.D. Minder-Broeckaert in the final via pins. He ran his record to 38-2 overall.
Tyler Fink improved his record to 32-6 overall by winning the 132-pound title. He pinned Abbotsford/Colby’s Christian Sanchez in the quarterfinals and then decisioned SCC’s Will Schmitt (9-3) in the semifinals and Stanley-Boyd’s Breckin Burzynski (9-6) in the finals.
Hunter Gartmann led a quarter of Blackhawks with second place finishes. At 138 pounds, Gartmann went 3-1 on the day with his only loss being a 11-7 decision to Regis/Altoona’s Chase Kostka in the final. His three wins were all via pins, as his record is now 34-8.
Austin Schmidt won his first two matches by pins at 145 pounds before losing to N/G/L’s Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt. The second-place match was a no contest match over SCC’s Brock Swenson. He is now 31-9 overall.
Andrew Thompson had a similar route as Schmidt as he won his first two matches at 195 pounds, lost the final and had a no contest match for second. Thompson’s two wins were pins, including one in 58 seconds over Somerset’s Anthony Carrico. He fell 18-3 to Regis/Altoona’s Caden Weber in the final, who is now 40-0 on the season. The second-place match was a no contest match over Central’s Nathan Stark. Thompson is now 20-14.
Moson Baribeau also won his first two matches at 285 pounds before being pinned by N/G/L’s Gunner Hoffman in the finals. He earned second as one of those wins was over SCC’s Jacob Berends. Baribeau is now 31-10.
Drake Gartmann had two wins at 113 pounds to take third. He is now 25-16 overall. Taden Holldorf also won twice at 160 pounds, placing third. His record is now 17-13. Elliott Anderson recorded two wins at 170 pounds finishing third. He is now 27-13 overall.
Placing fourth for the Blackhawks were Drew Stark (18-18) at 182 pounds and Cole Braasch (29-13) at 126 pounds.
Graiden Monicken took sixth at 152 pounds while Carter Benson (103) and Trevor Murdock (220) didn’t place.
