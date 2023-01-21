B-W wrestlers have a perfect week

Hunter Gartmann in action during the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic last month. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team earned a 46-24 win over Ellsworth Jan. 12. 

The Blackhawks recorded 10 out of 14 wins with only two of them being pins. Drake Gartmann earned a pin in 64 seconds over Carson Wright at 113 pounds, while Mason Baribeau pinned Brandon Carlton in 5:58 at 285 pounds. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.