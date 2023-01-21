B-W wrestlers have a perfect week

The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team earned a 46-24 win over Ellsworth Jan. 12.
The Blackhawks recorded 10 out of 14 wins with only two of them being pins. Drake Gartmann earned a pin in 64 seconds over Carson Wright at 113 pounds, while Mason Baribeau pinned Brandon Carlton in 5:58 at 285 pounds.
Drew Stark recorded a four-point win, 10-2 over Ethan Veenendall at 195 pounds. Earning decisions were Cole Braasch, who earned a 9-7 win over J.D. Minder-Broeckaert at 126 pounds, Tyler Fink, who recorded an 8-6 decision over William Penn at 132 pounds, Graiden Monicken, who edged Levi Nelson 7-6 at 152 pounds and Logan Gordon, who won 12-6 over Blake Nelson at 160 pounds.
Colton Hush (120), Hunter Gartmann (138) and Austin Schmidt (145) received forfeit wins.
B-W Triangular
The Blackhawks cruised to wins over Prescott and River Falls in a triangular it hosted Jan. 12.
Baldwin-Woodville routed Prescott 69-6 behind 12 of a possible 14 wins.
There were only four matches wrestled as Prescott forfeited nine matches and there was a double forfeit at 220 pounds.
Tyler Fink pinned Culley Anderson in 57 seconds at 132 pounds while Graiden Monicken pinned Lono Thompson at the 5 minute, 46 second mark at 170 pounds. Drew Stark then decisioned Ethan West at 182 pounds.
Earning forfeit wins were Drake Gartmann (113), Colton Hush (120), Cole Braasch (126), Hunter Gartmann (138), Austin Schmidt (145), Taden Holldorf (152), Elliott Anderson (160), Andrew Thompson (195) and Moson Baribeau (285).
The Blackhawks then rolled River Falls 68-9 thanks to winning 12 of the 14 matches.
Six of those wins were by pins: Hunter Gartmann beat Vinny Costabilo in 4:40 at 138 pounds, Schmidt won over Travis Moelter at 5:12 at 145 pounds, Holldorf defeated Colten Maves in 98 seconds at 152 pounds, Monicken recorded a pin in 100 seconds at 170 pounds over Chance Saumer, Baribeau won over Lucas Johnson at 285 pounds in 3:17 while Drake Gartmann beat Jenna Lawrence in 2:25 at 113 pounds.
Braasch (126), Stark (182), Carter Benson (106) and Hush (120) earned forfeit wins. Fink posted a 17-2 technical fall win over Jonas Longsdorf at 132 pounds, while Thompson registered a 4-0 shutout over Caleb Mielke at 195 pounds.
