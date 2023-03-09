The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team found themselves down only one point with five matches left against Prairie du Chien in the Division 2 state semifinals March 4 at the UW-Field House.
The problem for the Blackhawks was those five weight classes, 145 through 182, were one of the strengths of the Prairie du Chien lineup as all five of its wrestlers have competed at the state individual tournament.
Prairie du Chien went on to sweep those five matches, prevailing 45-21. The Blackhawks advanced to the state championship where they were defeated 37-20 by Luxemburg-Casco.
Prairie du Chien started the dual winning the first three matches. Brogan Brewer earned a 5-3 decision over Drew Stark at 195 pounds. Blake Thiry registered a 32 second pin over Trevor Murdock at 220 pounds. Jack Simmons then edged Moson Baribeau 5-4 at 285.
The B-W comeback started when Carter Benson pinned Porter Kossman in 77 seconds at 106 pounds. Drake Gartmann pinned Irelynd Cejka in 56 seconds at 113 pounds. Colton Hush then recorded a fall over Mason Hird at 1:55 at 120 pounds.
Drake Ingham tied the team score at 18 with a pin over Cole Braasch at 126 pounds.
Tyler Fink then gave B-W its last lead with a 4-1 decision over Ryder Koenig at 132 pounds.
Rhett Koenig responded with a 15-6 major decision over Hunter Gartmann at 138 pounds. For Gartmann not to get pinned by Koenig was an accomplishment, as Koenig is a four-time state champion.
“Hunter wrestled two great periods against him,” B-W coach Jeff Newton said. “Rhett was just a little quicker and faster than Hunter. Hunter never quit, gave it his all and that’s all you can ask.”
Koening’s major decision gave Prairie du Chien a 22-21 team score lead.
Drew Hird, who qualified for last year’s state individual tournament, added six more points to their lead with a pin over Graiden Monicken at 145 pounds. Luke Kramer, who took fourth in the recent state individual tournament, blanked Austin Schmidt 6-0 at 152 pounds.
Jeremiah Avery, a fifth-place finisher at the state tournament, defeated Taden Holldorf 10-0 at 160 pounds to clinch the dual win. Prairie du Chien finished it off with Maddox Cejka, another state qualifier, defeating Andrew Thompson 10-1 at 170 pounds and Bryce Lenzendorf, another state qualifier, pinning Elliott Anderson at 182 pounds.
“It was a daunting task, but the kids knew what they had to do,” Newton said about facing Prairie’s lineup.
Newton said the experience of having the whole team wrestling in Madison instead of individuals left a lasting impression.
“We had a lot of fans come down and support us,” he said. “Instead of just wrestling for themselves, they were wrestling for a little bit more.
“We had a great experience being down there.”
The B-W lineup will look a little different next year as Baribeau, Braasch, Fink, Hunter Gartmann, Schmidt, and Anderson will graduate.
