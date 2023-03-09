The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team found themselves down only one point with five matches left against Prairie du Chien in the Division 2 state semifinals March 4 at the UW-Field House. 

The problem for the Blackhawks was those five weight classes, 145 through 182, were one of the strengths of the Prairie du Chien lineup as all five of its wrestlers have competed at the state individual tournament. 

