B-W wrestlers defeat SCC, lose to Amery

Jan. 26 saw the first time this season Baldwin-Woodville and Amery were wrestling in the same meet as the two teams were competing in a triangular with St. Croix Central.
The past duals between the Blackhawks and Warriors weren’t short of drama and excitement and the latest version was expected to be more of the same.
This one lived up to the billing between two ranked teams in Division 2 as the Warriors prevailed 40-32 thanks to its strength in the upper weights.
The match started at 138 pounds with Hunter Gartmann earning a 11-2 major decision over Bradyn Penard. Austin Schmidt continued the B-W start with an 8-0 major decision over Trevor Hinz at 145 pounds. Amery got a 4-3 decision at 152 pounds, making the score 8-3.
The Blackhawks recorded two pins at 160 and 170 pounds from Taden Holldorf and Elliott Anderson, increasing its lead to 20-3.
Amery is known for its upper weights which it showed, recording pins at 182, 195, 220 and 285 pounds, giving them the lead for the first time at 27-20.
The Warriors put more of a stranglehold on the match as it won the 106-pound match via pin and the 113-pound match via major decision.
Colton Hush stopped the Amery winning streak with a pin in 55 seconds over Benito Widiker at 120 pounds. Lane Anderson clinched the match for Amery with a 3-0 win over Cole Braasch at 126 pounds. Tyler Fink ended the dual with a pin in 82 seconds over Dustin Wishard at 132 pounds.
Before the Amery match, B-W wrestled another close match with Central, prevailing 36-29.
The dual was one of streaks as the Blackhawks won the first four, Central won the next five and then Baldwin-Woodville posted the next four to clinch the match.
Fink earned a 3-2 decision over Will Schmitt to start the scoring at 132 pounds. Hunter Gartmann pinned Maverick Kostrzak at 1:53 at 138 pounds, increasing the lead to 9-0. Austin Schmidt pinned Dylan Koss at 145 pounds while Graiden Monicken edged Brock Swenson 4-2 at 152 pounds.
B-W’s next win came at 285 pounds as Moson Baribeau decisioned Jacob Berends 7-3. Carter Benson won a key match at 106 pounds, decisioning Garrett DeLong 10-8. Drake Gartmann pinned Trennon Holzer at 113 pounds with Hush clinching the match with a pin over Jackson Nalley at 120 pounds.
Whitetail Shootout (Menomonie)
The next day, B-W traveled to Menomonie to participate in the Whitetail Shootout, winning three duals and losing the final match against the host school via tiebreaker.
The Blackhawks defeated Glenwood City 46-27, River Falls 53-15 and Tomah 60-15, while tying Menomonie 33-33.
Against the Hilltoppers, B-W won five of the first six matches, to cruise to the victory. Earning wins were Graiden Monicken (160) via major decision, Anderson (170) via pin, Drew Stark (182), via major decision, Andrew Thompson (195) via pin, Baribeau (285) via pin, Hush (120) via pin, Fink (132) via technical fall, Schmidt (145) via decision and Holldorf (152) via pin.
The Blackhawks enjoyed similar success against the Wildcats, winning 10 of the 14 matches. Registering pins were Drake Gartmann (113), Schmidt (145), Anderson (170) and Baribeau (285). Benson (106), Hush (120) and Braasch (126) won via forfeits. Hunter Gartmann (138) and Monicken (152) won via major decision, with Thompson (195) winning by an 8-2 decision.
Against Tomah, B-W won 11 of the 14 matches. Recording pins were Hunter Gartmann (138), Anderson (170), Drew Stark (182), Thompson (195), Baribeau (285), Benson (106), Drake Gartmann (113), Hush (120) and Braasch (126).
Schmidt (145) and Tyler Fink (132) earned decisions.
The final match against Menomonie saw both teams winning seven matches.
Anderson started the B-W scoring with a pin at 182 pounds, followed by Baribeau’s 3-1 win at 285 pounds. Drake Gartmann recorded a pin a 113 pounds, with Hush recording a 9-2 decision at 120 pounds. Braasch registered a pion at 126 pounds.
Hunter Gartmann pinned his opponent in 1:23 at 138 pounds, with Schmidt concluding the B-W scoring with a 7-4 win at 152 pounds.
