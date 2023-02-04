B-W wrestlers defeat SCC, lose to Amery

Carter Benson celebrates his win at 106 pounds over Central’s Garrett DeLong during the B-W/SCC dual Jan. 26 in Amery. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

Jan. 26 saw the first time this season Baldwin-Woodville and Amery were wrestling in the same meet as the two teams were competing in a triangular with St. Croix Central. 

The past duals between the Blackhawks and Warriors weren’t short of drama and excitement and the latest version was expected to be more of the same. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.