There were new expectations for the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team after defeating Amery last month in the dual meet.
At the top of the list was the latest Division 2 team rankings released last week showed the Blackhawks at No. 1 in the state and Amery No. 3.
B-W put the No. 1 ranking on the line as it competed in the Middle Border Conference tournament Saturday in Osceola.
Baldwin-Woodville responded with four champions and five second place finishes to claim the team title with 256 points. Central was second with 212. Ellsworth took third with 192. Amery was fourth with 140.5.
Max Ramberg claimed the 195-pound title thanks to a bye and two pins. The pins were over Osceola’s Nick Paro and Ellsworth’s Ryan Matzek. Matzek’s pin was with five seconds left in the second period.
Colton Hush was the second Blackhawk to earn a title as he won the 113-pound title. Hush received a bye and then pinned Ellsworth’s Noah Walker and Central’s Maverick Kostrzak to win. Both of those pins were in the first period.
Tyler Fink recorded a bye, a pin and a major decision to claim the 132-pound weight class. The pin was over St. Croix Central’s Hunter Feyereisen in the semifinals and then a 12-2 win over Osceola’s Lucas Sedivy in the finals.
Hunter Gartmann rounded out the Blackhawks’ first place finishes as he won the 145-pound title. Gartmann received a bye, pinned Ellsworth’s John Gillespie and then won a 3-2 decision over SCC’s David Olson.
Take away Ramberg and B-W’s strengths is in the lower weight classes which was on display as after Hush, Fink and Gartmann, the remaining four lower weights (106, 120, 126 and 138) took second.
Drake Gartmann pinned Amery’s Braidyn Brusletten in the 106-pound semifinals, but then fall 89-2 to Ellsworth’s Carson Wright. Cole Braasch defeated Ellsworth’s Levi Nelson in the 120-pound semifinals but lost 3-1 to SCC’s Teague Holzer in the finals.
Hunter Bonte defeated Prescott’s Alex Iberg 6-2 in the 126-pound semifinals but lost 3-2 to Ellsworth’s William Penn in the finals. Austin Schmidt pinned Ellsworth’s Michael Holst in 35 seconds in the 138-pound semifinals but fell 5-3 to Amery’s Joseph Wentz in the finals.
Moson Baribeau pinned Central’s Landon Langer in the semifinals but was defeated by Amery’s Robert Beese in the 285-pound final.
Logan Gordon (152) and Elliott Anderson (160) placed third for the Blackhawks, while Kyle Marty (182) and Dylan Hanson (220) were fourth and Andrew Thompson (170) was fifth.
The regionals are Saturday at St. Croix Central.
