The last two times Baldwin-Woodville and Amery wrestled, the Warriors weren’t at full strength and the Blackhawks were. As a result, B-W prevailed.
Feb. 12 at the Regionals in St Croix Central, Amery had its normal lineup and reminded those again why they’re the No. 1 team in the state for Division 2 until the Blackhawks beat them in the dual meet last month.
Amery won the regional with 276 points and advanced to the team sectionals. B-W took second with 246.5 points. Central took third with 228.
A couple of numbers stood out. Between the two schools, Baldwin-Woodville had more wrestlers place higher in the standings than Amery.
However, the Warriors’ lowest place wrestler was fourth. The Blackhawks had three wrestlers place fifth. In a tournament scoring format that’s a big difference.
“They’re a better tournament team than us,” admitted B-W coach Jeff Newton. “There’s no shame in losing to Amery.”
As a consolation, nine Blackhawks will be wrestling Feb. 19 in the individual sections in Amery.
In the marquee match of the night, Max Ramberg defeated Amery’s Kale Hopke 4-1 in sudden death to take the 195-pound title. Ramberg is now 38-3 on the season.
Colton Hush improved to 40-1 by winning the 113-pound title. His final match was a 3-1 decision over Amery’s Lane Anderson
Hunter Bonte (30-9) earned a regional title thanks to an 11-2 win over Central’s Will Schmitt at 126 pounds.
Tyler Fink is now 36-6 at 132 pounds as he won 11-3 over Osceola’s Lucas Sedivy in the championship.
Hunter Gartmann won the 145-pound title with a 3-2 decision over Central’s David Olson. Gartmann is now 33-11.
Taking second was Cole Braasch (120) who lost to Central’s Teague Holzer in the finals. Austin Schmidt (138) lost to Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Taedon Nichols in the finals but earned second by pinning Amery’s Joseph Wentz with one second left in the semifinals.
Elliott Anderson earned a second-place finish, losing to Central’s Devin Wasley in the 170-pound final and Mason Baribeau was the final Blackhawk to advance, losing in the final to Amery’s Robert Beese. Both Anderson and Baribeau didn’t need to wrestle a second-place match.
Drake Gartmann earned B-W’s lone third place finish at 106 pounds. Newton noted Gartmann was in a tough bracket as Amery’s Brendan Burke and Central’s Maverick Kostrzak are ranked higher than him.
“There’s going to be a couple of kids advancing to state he has beaten,” Newton said.
