The Baldwin-Woodville took home first place at the Wisconsin Rapids Tournament Aug. 27 to run its record to an impressive 11-2 after a grueling stretch to start the season.
The Blackhawks went 5-0 at the tournament, including beating Abbotsford twice, with one of them being in the championship, 25-11, 25-15.
Prior to the Rapids Tournament, B-W played eight matches over two days in the Onalaska Tournament, Aug. 24-25, where they went 6-2.
Wins were over Arcadia, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Richland Center and twice over Sparta. Ona-laska and Westby handed B-W its only losses.
The Blackhawks are now off until Sept. 8, when they host a quadrangular with Clear Lake, Spring Valley and Prescott.
