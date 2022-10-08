B-W volleyball takes second at New Richmond Invite

The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team earned a second-place finish at the New Richmond Invite Oct. 1 to improve its overall record to 28-4.
The Blackhawks finished the tournament with a 3-1 record. They started with a 25-22, 15-25, 15-12 win over Rice Lake. Jordyn Letter led the way with five service aces as Kylee Minder recorded nine kills. Marney Roemhild tallied 11 digs, while Stella Kamm dished out 27 set assists. B-W swept New Richmond 25-19, 25-12 as Minder recorded 10 kills as Stella Kamm had 23 set assists. Sophia Kamm finished eight. The semifinal win was a 25-13, 25-23 score over Grantsburg. Letter had three aces. Ryeah Oehlke had a team-high 12 kills as Roemhild scored 17 digs.
The final match was a 17-25, 25-21, 15-8 loss to Eau Claire North.
“It proved to be good competition for us facing Rice Lake, New Richmond, Grantsburg and Eau Claire North,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm said. “I felt it took us some time to wake up and get going and we struggled to stay consistent.”
The match against Eau Claire North was the Huskies’ third match of the day compared to B-W’s fourth.
“In the end, I think we just ran out of gas,” Shannon Kamm said.
B-W 3, Amery 1
Baldwin-Woodville improved its record to 3-1 in the conference with a 25-14, 25-11, 17-25, 25-17 win over Amery Sept. 29.
“Amery had a long winning streak at the beginning of the season, so I know they could play,” Shannon Kamm said. “All my worries were put to rest after the way we started the first set. We served very tough, and Amery had to send a freeballs over to us as they couldn’t get their offense going.”
Stella Kamm had nine service aces, while Oehlke and Roemhild posted two each. Kamm also dished out 35 set assists.
“Offensively, we are very balanced, and we provide opportunities for our hitters to get kills,” Shannon Kamm said.
Letter had a team-high 13 kills as Oehlke posted 10 as Minder tallied six.
Roemhild recorded a team-high 17 digs with Minder adding 13.
“Overall, I feel we still have more to do, and we have not played our best volleyball yet,” Shannon Kamm continued. “We just have to keep grinding and envision where we want to go, and what it’s going to take us to get there.”
B-W 3, Altoona 0
The Blackhawks swept Altoona 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 Sept. 27.
“Altoona was a good matchup as we had heard that they felt they could beat us,” Shannon Kamm said. “This motivated the team and we played very well. Offensively, we were able to spread the ball around and create some opportunities for our hitters.”
Oehlke led the offense with 11 kills as Letter posted nine while Minder tallied six. Stella Kamm dished out 23 set assists.
“I thought we served well, and caused disruption, so Altoona had a hard time getting their offense going,” Shannon Kamm said. Minder and Roemhild recorded two each.
Roemhild dug out a team-high 12 balls, Sophia Kamm added nine and Stella Kamm finished with six.
