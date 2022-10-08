B-W volleyball takes second at New Richmond Invite

Marney Roemhild (17) celebrating a B-W point won. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team earned a second-place finish at the New Richmond Invite Oct. 1 to improve its overall record to 28-4. 

The Blackhawks finished the tournament with a 3-1 record. They started with a 25-22, 15-25, 15-12 win over Rice Lake. Jordyn Letter led the way with five service aces as Kylee Minder recorded nine kills. Marney Roemhild tallied 11 digs, while Stella Kamm dished out 27 set assists. B-W swept New Richmond 25-19, 25-12 as Minder recorded 10 kills as Stella Kamm had 23 set assists. Sophia Kamm finished eight. The semifinal win was a 25-13, 25-23 score over Grantsburg. Letter had three aces. Ryeah Oehlke had a team-high 12 kills as Roemhild scored 17 digs. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.