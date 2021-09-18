B-W volleyball sweeps triangular

The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team won all three matches of its triangular it hosted Sept. 9.
The Blackhawks swept Spring Valley 25-15, 25-19 and Prescott 25-19, 26-24. They also gained some revenge against Clear Lake, winning 16-25, 25-17, 17-15. The Warriors defeated B-W Aug. 25 in the Onalaska Sprawl.
“We proved that we could play under pressure and close out games,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm said. “We played aggressively, and we held our composure even when we were challenged.
“Our varsity has a lot of energy and experience. We have the leadership and experience from our seniors who bring talent, hard work and resiliency to the game. They are backed by energetic, talented and competitive underclassmen. We have the luxury of a deep bench that provides a lot of options which is what you want as a head coach. Every lineup we put together will be competitive.”
The Blackhawks (9-3 overall) hadn’t played in two weeks and were having its home opener which pleased Kamm even more.
“Our goal is to get 1% better every practice and game,” Kamm said. “It’s apparent we are doing that and getting more comfortable playing with each other. It was great to win all three games, at our first home opener to gain even more confidence in our play.
“We will face every opportunity with our mentality of getting 1% better, and we welcome the opportunity to be able to play more games this season.”
