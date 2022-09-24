The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team continued to remain unbeaten at home as it swept a quadrangular against Ashland, La Crosse Central and Menomonie Sept. 17.
All three matches went to a third set as the Blackhawks improved to 18-3 on the year.
“It was important that we played well and won, considering Ashland is in our region for volleyball, as well as beating two Division 1 teams,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm stated. “We got to work on a few things that didn’t go well at Prescott, and changed our rotation some.
“Wins and losses make a big difference when it comes to where we are seeded in our region.”
Prescott 3, B-W 0
On Sept. 8, Prescott came to Baldwin-Woodville to participate in a quadrangular. The Blackhawks prevailed in three games. One week later, the two teams played a rematch and the results were quite different as Prescott won 25-14, 25-22, 25-23 in the conference opener for both teams.
“We struggled the first set to get traction and run our offense,” Shannon Kamm said. “We came back the second set and third set and settled into our game a little better, but unforced errors, like missed serves, and some questionable line judge calls took their toll on us and we lost the match.
“It was a tough loss, but I told the team that this loss will make us better. Don’t dwell and hang your head, learn from it and move on.”
Oehlke led the offense with 10 kills, followed by Minder with nine and Letter with eight.
“Jordyn played one of her best games,” Shannon Kamm said. “She is proving to be our most consistent hitter. When we need a kill, Jordyn wants the ball.”
Stella Kamm had 30 set assists and 10 digs, while Roemhild posted a team-high 19 digs.
B-W 3, Durand 0
The Blackhawks started strong and finished strong in earing the Sept. 13 win, 25-10, 25-18, 25-10.
Letter and Oehlke led in kills with eight each.
“Ryeah is a dynamic volleyball player and athlete and she is such a hard worker,” Shannon Kamm explained. “She also had six aces, two blocks and five digs.”
Kylee Minder chipped in with six aces, six kills and six digs while Stella Kamm finished with 24 assists and three aces. Marney Roemhild led the defense with 11 digs.
“We lost our starting setter that we’ve had for four years due to graduation,” Shannon Kamm explained. “This forces you to rebuild the hitter setter connection. Our hitters have worked hard in the off season to build that hitter setter connection with Stella. She brings a level of court awareness, knowledge, and cut throat competitiveness. She’s such a smart setter you would not realize she is only a sophomore.”
