It wasn’t easy, but the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team remained undefeated in the Middle Border Conference.
The Blackhawks used five games to defeat Osceola 14-25, 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 15-12 Sept. 30.
“We knew going into that game that they were going to give us a fight, as they are always good competition,” said B-W coach Shannon Kamm. “We came out a little flat in the first set but rallied.
“One thing about this team, is they don’t give up, and they don’t panic under stress. We have come back from being behind, and I think it catches teams off guard.”
Anna Jordt filled the stat sheet with 18 kills, six service aces and three blocks. Jordyn Letter was right behind her with 16 kills and three blocks. Brianna Hanson tallied 13 and 17 digs.
Brooke Klatt recorded 20 digs and two aces. Angela Nilssen finished with 11 digs and two service aces. Kate Groskreutz chipped in with 11 digs. Maddy Jensen posted three service aces.
“It was a great effort and a five set match win for the Blackhawks,” Shannon Kamm said. “The team rallied together and played very well. The fan support that night was awesome. The atmosphere was electric and so fun to play in.”
B-W 3, Altoona 0
Baldwin-Woodville traveled to Altoona Sept. 28 and left with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 win.
“We were very consistent across the board and that allowed us to take the win,” Shannon Kamm said. “It was great on the road win, being the first matchup to the new addition to the Middle Border.”
Jordt led the offense with 10 kills as Letter chipped in with seven and Hanson added five.
Klatt recorded 14 digs, Nilssen added eight and Hanson tailed seven.
Groskreutz had a great night serving with four aces, while Jordt, Jensen and Nilssen each had two. Nilssen recorded 25 set assists.
New Richmond Tournament
The Blackhawks competed in the New Richmond Tournament Sept. 2 and went 2-2 defeating Altoona and Cadott but falling to Rice Lake and Barron.
“Saturday tournaments allow us the opportunity to try different things and rest players after a long week,” Shannon Kamm said. “We tried some new combinations and got some different looks. I feel it’s important to try new things, as we never know what can happen game to game.”
Jordt contributed six kills against Altoona, with Jensen adding five and Letter finishing with four.
Klatt had a team-high seven digs as Sophia Kamm recorded six and Hanson posted five.
Jordt posted three aces and Nilssen had two.
The individual stats against Cadott weren’t available before the Bulletin went to press.
Baldwin-Woodville’s record is now 20-8 on the season.
