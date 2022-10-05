B-W volleyball part of four-way tie for first place in conference By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Oct 5, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There is currently four teams tied for first in the race for the Middle Border Conference volleyball title. The logjam occurred thanks to Somerset's defeat of Prescott Tuesday night along with Altoona's win over St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville's sweep of Osceola. Somerset, Prescott, Altoona and Baldwin-Woodville are all now 4-1. All four teams have two conference games left:Somerset is home vs. Ellsworth and at Altoona Prescott is home vs. Altoona and at OsceolaAltoona is at Prescott and home vs. SomersetBaldwin-Woodville is home vs. SCC and at Ellsworth.The Blackhawks handed Altoona and Somerset it's lone conference loss, while Prescott defeated Baldwin-Woodville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Assume goodness. Choose joy. Proceed with grace B-W volleyball part of four-way tie for first place in conference Vernon County Deer Farm confirmed with CWD $1 million dollar Powerball Winning ticket sold in Mauston St. Croix County holds Hazardous Waste Recycling Events Near record numbers of employers recruiting at UW-Stout Career Conference Craving Connection: Braodband Struggles continue in rural Wisconsin Wisconsin DOJ recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month Most Popular Blackhawk football keeps rolling with win over Osceola ‘I love them both’ - Paulsen explains his busy fall for B-W playing both football and soccer Gov. Evers to order flags to half-staff in honor of Wisconsin's Fallen Firefighters Jean Vrieze Schroeder Former Baldwin youth pastor sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child Upcoming Events Oct 6 Baldwin Library Programming Thu, Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6 Baldwin Library Programming Thu, Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6 Fall Supper and Bake Sale Thu, Oct 6, 2022 CDT Oct 6 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Oct 6, 2022 CDT Oct 7 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Oct 7, 2022 Oct 8 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 8, 2022 Oct 8 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 8, 2022 Oct 8 Freedom Festival Sat, Oct 8, 2022 CDT Oct 9 Baldwin Library Programming Sun, Oct 9, 2022 Today's e-Edition e-Edition Best of the Baldwin-Woodville Area 2022 23 hrs ago 0
