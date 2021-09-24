Two wins over Durand and Somerset highlighted the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team’s performance last week.
The Blackhawks opened up Middle Border Conference play with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 victory over Somerset Sept. 16.
“Our game plan for Somerset was to serve aggressive and force them out of system so they would have a difficult time settling the middles,” explained B-W coach Shannon Kamm. “As a team, we had 14 aces on the night, which was a team high. Because of how well we served, Somerset really struggled to run their offense.”
Brianna Hanson and Maddy Jensen had four aces each as Angela Nilssen chipped in with three.
Jordyn Letter posted a team-high seven kills, while Kate Groskreutz contributed six and Anna Jordt had five. Letter also finished with three blocks.
Nilssen had 19 set assists and Hanson recorded 13 digs.
“When Somerset got attempts at swings, we played really good defense and blocked, and dug balls, and transitioned out of the digs with kills,” Kamm added. “We were really scrappy and aggressive on defense it was a lot of fun to watch.”
Against Durand, versatility was the key in the 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 win Sept. 14.
“We played very well and that allowed us to put a lot of different lineups in,” Kamm said. “It speaks to the depth of our team, and the talent in the program.”
Hanson posted a team-high nine kills with Jordt finishing with seven. Jordt also had six blocks, three digs and three service aces. Hanson chipped in with six digs.
Brooke Klatt recorded 10 digs and two service aces. Nilssen had 25 set assists.
B-W Quadrangular
The Blackhawks went 1-2 in the quadrangular it hosted Sept. 18. They defeated Ashland in three games, were swept by La Crosse Central and fell to Menomonie.
“All teams were very well matched, and we saw a lot of competitive play,” Kamm said. “We just had some strings where we struggled to eliminate unforced errors. Playing quality teams like that gives us the opportunity to challenge ourselves mentally and physically. At the end of the day, we learned a lot, and now we can reset and work harder to get better.”
Baldwin-Woodville is now 12-5 overall.
