It was another memorable softball game between Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott.
On the heels of last year’s sectional semifinal which B-W won 8-7, the two teams had to go extra innings April 28 with the Blackhawks winning 6-1 in 10 innings.
“Our defense was lights out,” B-W coach Charlie Tobin said. “We didn’t have a single error. Ryeah Oehlke had the most chances in the field with 12 out of 12 putouts while Marney Roemhild was six out of six.”
The first eight innings featured no scoring between the teams. Both teams scored a run in the ninth as B-W scored five in the 10th inning. One of the key hits in the inning was Hailey Maurer, doubling on a 0-2 count, scoring a run.
Sara Groskreutz earned the win, pitching all 10 innings. She gave up one run on five hits, striking out five and walking four.
“She was focused, key in the circle and let her defense support her,” Tobin stated.
The Blackhawks outhit Prescott 17-5 with Roemhild going 4-for-5. Groskreutz, Hailey Cota and Roemhild also had key doubles.
Rory Zuehlsdorf led the Cardinals, going 2-for-3 with Addie Raebel, Megan Richter and Leah French collecting the other hits. Taylor Graf struck out six and walked two in a losing effort.
“Starting off where we left off at the plate along with keeping our defense focused and aggressive,” Tobin said, when asked what she’s looking forward from her team in the future.
The Blackhawks are now 7-1 in the conference and 9-1 overall.
B-W 18, Osceola 0
The first two innings of the April 27 game were scoreless. The Blackhawks then erupted for 18 over the next two, including 13 in the fourth, to end the game.
“In the fourth inning, we started to make more solid contact and hit the gaps,” Tobin said.
Baldwin-Woodville finished with 13 hits overall. Cota had a triple, Ella Sorenson, and Hailey Maurer each had doubles.
Groskreutz struck out four and walked one over four innings for the win. She gave up one hit.
B-W 15, Osceola 0
The Blackhawks needed only three innings to defeat the Chieftains April 25 as it hosted Youth Night.
“We had a great turnout with over 30 youth players,” Tobin explained. “Youth players came in their jerseys, some had eye black on. They made posters to support the athletes. There were post-game signatures and a ball rolling competition. It was great to see the youth and high school program come together. It was a great night.”
Baldwin-Woodville scored 12 runs in the second inning as it finished with 10 hits overall.
Oehlke went 2-for-3 including a three-run home run. Groskreutz also went 2-for-3. Mittl and Roemhild also hit doubles.
Groskreutz gave up no hits along with walking three and striking out four.
