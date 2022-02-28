Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team was seeded third for the upcoming Division 2 State Tournament.
The Hawks will play No. 2 seed St. Mary's Springs in the second semifinal Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The puck drop is scheduled to be around 12:15 p.m.
No. 1 Rice Lake plays No. 4 Lakeland Union in the first semifinal. The semifinal winners will play for the state title 9:30 a.m., Saturday.
While this is B-W's first trip to the state tournament, St. Mary's Springs has the won Division 2 championship the last two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.