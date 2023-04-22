B-W starts opening week unbeaten

Masen Werner waiting for the pitch during the April 11 game against Amery. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photographyt

The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team survived a slugfest against Menomonie, winning 11-10 April 14 to improve to 4-0 overall. 

B-W finished with nine hits overall, led by Garrett Guthrie and Sean Van Someren, who had two each. Both also had two RBI while Van Someren scored twice. 

