B-W starts opening week unbeaten By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Masen Werner waiting for the pitch during the April 11 game against Amery. Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photographyt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team survived a slugfest against Menomonie, winning 11-10 April 14 to improve to 4-0 overall. B-W finished with nine hits overall, led by Garrett Guthrie and Sean Van Someren, who had two each. Both also had two RBI while Van Someren scored twice. Graiden Monicken had only one hit, but it was a three-run homer. Other hits came from Gavin Sell, Cal Smith, Masen Werner, and Logan Fedie. Sell, Smith, Werner, and Van Someren scored two runs each Smith started and pitched the first four innings, striking out six and walking two. Werner pitched the last three innings to earn the win. He struck out five and walked one. He gave up only one hit.B-W 29, Amery 2Smith put up videogame like numbers as he finished 4-for-4 with five runs scored and six RBI as the Blackhawks had 15 hits to roll to the April 13 win. Smith also had two doubles and a home run. Guthrie, Sell, and Van Someren each posted two hits. Hush, Veenendall, Ty Fink, Jesse Gorman, and Eli Coenen each had one. Earning two RBIs were Guthrie, Ryan Veenendall, Sell, Dylan Haney, Fink, and Van Someren. Cole Braasch, Werner, Tyler Harer, Isaac Grass and Adam Dodge each had one. Sell had four runs scored, Gorman and Coenen each scored three runs. Colton Hush, Veenendall, Werner, Fink and Tyler Pollack each scored two. Fink struck out nine and walked three to earn the win. He gave up four hits and only one run was earned. B-W 10, Amery 7 Nine Blackhawks scored either a run or a hit as they earned the April 11 win. Van Someren went 2-for-3 two runs and two RBI, while Guthrie, Sell, Werner, Fink and Gorman had a hit each. Werner also had two runs. Hush, Ryan Veenendall, Sell, Smith, Fink and Gorman also scored a run. Guthrie finished with three RBI along with Fink and Gorman, who had two each. Fedie earned the win in relief, pitching five innings. He gave up one run on two hits. He struck out five and walked one. B-W started out fast, scoring seven runs in the first inning. Amery responded with six in the second. The Blackhawks then added insurance runs in the third and fourth innings. B-W 4, New Richmond 3The Blackhawks scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the season opening win April 10. B-W finished with six hits total thanks to Sell, Smith, Werner, Fink, Gorman, and Harer. Werner had two RBIs, while Sell and Van Someren had one each. Hush, Smith, Gorman and Harer each scored the runs. Werner earned the win as he was one of five Blackhawks who pitched. Gorman, Fink, Smith, Werner and Sell combined to strike out nine Tigers. 