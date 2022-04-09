B-W softball splits with Menomonie, Grantsburg in season opener

The Baldwin-Woodville softball team started its season splitting with Menomonie and Grantsburg March 28.
The Blackhawks cruised to the 9-1 win over Menomonie.
Freshmen pitcher Sara Groskreutz got the win, allowing one run on four hits. She struck out three. She also helped her cause at the plate, with a hit and two RBIs.
“It was nice to get on the turf to get some early season games in,” said coach Tim Klatt. “We were very pleased with how Sara threw considering it was her first varsity start and the cold temperatures certainly were a challenge.”
The Hawks scored their nine runs on seven hits, led by sophomore Ryeah Oehlke, who had two hits and two RBIs.
“We got off to a slow start offensively, but Sara was able to keep the Mustangs at bay until the fourth inning when the Hawks’ offense came to life,” Klatt said. “We scored two in the fourth, four in the fifth and three in the sixth.”
Grantsburg 11, B-W 7
The Blackhawks had a 30-minute break between games in upper 20-degree temperatures.
“That wasn’t good for Sara (Groskreutz),” Tim Klatt said. “That was a poor decision on my part. I should have started Kate (Groskreutz) for the second game. It’s difficult to pitch in those conditions. The hands are cold and it’s difficult to grip like you normally would and the snap just wasn’t the same in the second game after the layoff.”
Sara started and went two innings, giving up three earned runs. Kate went four innings and allowed two earned runs, while striking out seven.
“We were extremely proud with how our pitchers performed tonight,” Klatt said. “We also liked the effort our team displayed after going down 10-0 after two. They didn’t quit, kept battling and cut the deficit to 10-7 before the game was called at 11-7.”
Baldwin-Woodville scored its seven runs on 10 hits. Senior Brooke Klatt led the Hawks at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Oehlke added two RBIs while freshmen Hailey Cota finished with two hits.
“After the early deficit, it was just difficult to get the momentum back and keep it,” Tim Klatt said, “We cut the lead in the fifth inning, but it was just too much to overcome. Grantsburg has a great program and when you have lapses defensively and at the plate, teams like that will hurt you.”
Tim Klatt and the rest of the coaching staff were pleased by the contributions from the newcomers – Oehlke, Sara Groskreutz, Cota, and Hailey Maurer. “They played with a lot of confidence and poise. We weren’t surprised by their performances, but we were very excited from them and what they can bring to this year’s team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.