B-W softball seniors honored

Wisconsin’s top seniors compete each year in the WFSCA Senior All-Star game. Nominated by their coaches and selected for their softball accomplishments throughout their high school career, the seniors travel to Wisconsin Dells the Monday and Tuesday after the WIAA state tournament for the senior all-star games. Players are provided with lodging for Monday night.
Each players is placed on a team with other players in their division. Teams practice on Monday under the direction of a WFSCA member head coach. Monday evening, the all-stars were recognized at a formal banquet. Tuesday, each player competes in two games against other all-star teams in their division.
The seniors who are selected for this honor are required to raise money for the event. A portion will be donated to Special Olympics. Each player and their sponsors will be recognized on an individual page on the WFSCA website.
Representing Baldwin-Woodville are seniors Morgan Smetana and Kate Groskreutz. Morgan and Kate have helped lead B-W to consecutive state tournament appearances. In 2021, B-W was the state runners-up and in 2022, were defeated in the state semifinals. Morgan will be attending Winona State University and Kate will be attending the University of St. Thomas. Fellow senior Brooke Klatt was unable to make the trip. In the fall, Brooke will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
