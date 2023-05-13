The Baldwin-Woodville softball team played five games last week, scoring 40 runs in its three wins and three runs in the two losses.
The Blackhawks split at the Bloomer Invite May 6, routing Onalaska 13-2 and losing to Menomonie 3-2.
The Baldwin-Woodville softball team played five games last week, scoring 40 runs in its three wins and three runs in the two losses.
The Blackhawks split at the Bloomer Invite May 6, routing Onalaska 13-2 and losing to Menomonie 3-2.
Against Menomonie, the game was tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Anna Wheeler singled on a 3-0 count, to score the winning run. The Blackhawks scored its runs in the second and fifth inning, while Menomonie scored two in the fifth.
Marney Roemhild and Abigail Nilssen each went 2-for-3, while Hailey Cota also went 2-for-4.
Sara Groskreutz struck out four and walked one in a losing effort.
Against Onalaska, B-W scored eight runs in the first inning. Marin Nygaard had three hits, while Jordyn Letter, Trinity Mittl and Hailey Maurer had two hits each. Nilssen, Letter, Maurer, and Shannon Fritts each hit a double.
Linnea Freer started and pitched five innings, striking out four and walking three to earn the win.
SCC 6, B-W 1
Errors doomed the Blackhawks’ chances of sweeping Central as the Panthers prevailed May 4.
“Central made solid contact but we also had multiple errors,” B-W coach Charlie Tobin said.
B-W finished with six hits in the game, two each by Mittl, Cota and Maurer.
Groskreutz pitched six innings, striking out three and giving up seven hits.
“It was a team loss with multiple opportunities to learn from,” Tobin added.
B-W 15, Central 0
The Blackhawks honored its seniors of Roemhild, Mittl and Letter along with manager Kayla Bonte by routing SCC May 2.
“It was a great night celebrating our seniors and not only the great things they do on the field but sharing what the future holds for each of them,” Tobin added. “These ladies are hardworking, driven and respectful individuals, they are all going to do great things after graduation.”
Ryeah Oehlke went 3-for-3, including a home run. Cota had three hits as Mittl, and Letter finished with two hits each. Letter recorded six RBI including a home run.
Groskreutz struck out two over three innings while Freer struck out two in the last inning.
Tobin also highlighted the team’s defense as it didn’t commit a single error.
B-W 12, Prescott 11
The Blackhawks survived the offensive slugfest against Prescott May 1.
“We were able to get ahead early and hold them off until the fourth inning,” Tobin stated.
Letter clubbed a three-run homer, while Oehlke hit a solo homer.
Mittl, Groskreutz, Cota and Maurer had two hits each, while Roemhild hit a triple.
Prescott scored six runs in the seventh inning to almost pull off the comeback. Addie Raebel and Ella Stewart had two hits each, while Stewart finished with five RBI.
The Blackhawks are now 9-2 in the conference and 12-3 overall.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.