The Baldwin-Woodville softball team returned to its winning ways with a 5-0 win over Somerset April 29 after a loss to Central the day before.
“Our coaching staff was very pleased with how the girls responded today,” B-W coach Tim Klatt explained. “We challenged them to be more aggressive early in their at-bats and it paid dividends as they certainly put better swings on the ball.”
Brooke Klatt and Trinity Mittl had two hits and an RBI each. One of Klatt’s hits was a home run. Morgan Smetana and Ryeah Oehlke had a double and an RBI each. Marney Roemhild had a hit, while Sara Groskreutz finished with an RBI.
Hailey Cota got the B-W going in the third inning with she laced a base hit up the middle with one out. After a Marney Roemhild base hit and a Brooke Klatt successful bunt loaded the bases, Cota scored on a fielder’s choice in the next at bat.
Smetana had another outstanding performance on the mound as she pitched a seven-hit shutout. She struck out seven and walked one.
“We were also excited for Morgan as she too gutted out another game today after throwing 139 pitches last night,” Tim Klatt continued. “At this point, I think the girls are looking forward to warmer weather. It’s a grind for all the teams to play three to five games a week in these cold temps. It really does take a lot of energy out of you.”
B-W is now 5-1 in the conference and 8-2 overall.
SCC 5, B-W 4
Playing for the second time in three days, Central won the April 28 game with a run in the top of the ninth inning.
“You have to give (coach) Mike (Nilssen), his staff and players at SCC a lot of credit,” B-W coach Tim Klatt stated. “They are a young team that isn’t afraid to compete. They were aggressive, put the ball in play and made plays defensively.”
Trinity Mittl led the hitting attack with three hits. Hailey Cota had two hits. Sara Groskreutz and Marin Nygaard had a hit and an RBI each.
“Trinity is swinging a hot bat right now,” Klatt said. “She has going back to last season. The bottom of our order did a great job too. They continue to progress and produce some timely hitting. We are excited in what we see. As a team, we must get back at being aggressive at the plate. Tonight, we tend to get behind in the count and it took away our aggressiveness.”
B-W was down 4-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Nygaard hit a triple and Cota beat out an infield grounder to tie the game at 4.
“We just weren’t able to threaten again,” Klatt continued.
B-W 15, Osceola 0
The Blackhawks broke the game open with nine runs in the second inning to capture the April 26 win.
“The girls were patient at the plate,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “They were selective with their swings and didn’t stray outside the zone. They were able to draw some free passes and when the Osceola pitcher did make mistakes in the zone, the girls jumped on those pitches.”
The second inning started with an infield hit by Brooke Klatt, then a couple walks and a hit batter before Ryeah Oehlke, Marin Nygaard and Hailey Cota were able to reach safely on base hits. B-W ended the game in the following inning, when Klatt ripped a double over the third baseman’s head, scoring the 15th run.
Brooke Klatt and Hailey Cota led B-W with two hits and one RBI each. Sara Groskreutz drove in two RBIs on one hit.
Morgan Smetana threw two innings, giving up no hits and striking out two. Groskreutz pitched one inning, striking out two.
Tim Klatt added he was pleased with the junior varsity getting a 4-2 win.
“Ella Sorenson and Ciarrah Letter did a great job in the circle and behind the plate, along with the rest of the team that made plays in the field and at the plate,” Tim Klatt said.
B-W 14, SCC 3
B-W found themselves down 2-0 heading into the top of the fourth against Central April 25.
“Early on, we just couldn’t string hits together,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “As been the case in most games thus far, the second time through the order is when we started to see the pitches better.”
In that inning, Kate Groskreutz drove a double to right center field. Ryeah Oehlke then reached on an error. Sara Groskreutz then laced a two-run double to right center, tying the game at two. Sara Groskreutz then scored on the next at bat thanks to a Central error.
Oehlke then scored Kayla Bonte on a base hit in the fifth inning, giving B-W a 4-2 lead. The Blackhawks put the game on ice with a 10-run seventh inning, highlighted by a Morgan Smetana three-run homer, Oehlke’s two doubles scoring three runs and base hits by Cota and Brooke Klatt scoring one run each.
“Central is a good young team,” Tim Klatt said. “They came to compete and had some timely hits early and made plays in the field.”
Oehlke finished with three hits and four RBI. Trinity Mittl had three hits. Sara Groskreutz and Kate Groskreutz posted two hits each. Smetana gave up three runs on six hits. She struck out 10 and walked three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.