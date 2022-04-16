B-W softball posts two comfortable wins over River Falls, C-DH

Morgan Smetana made her season debut last week for the Baldwin-Woodville softball team.
In two games, the senior standout threw 12 innings, gave up only two runs (both unearned) on four hits. She struck out 15 batters and walked four as the Blackhawks cruised to 11-1 victories over both Cretin-Derham Hall and River Falls.
“This was a great nonconference game to play,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said about the Cretin game April 9. “Cretin’s pitcher threw hard, so it was an opportunity to see a pitcher with a little more velocity heading into conference play. Defensively, we had some communication breakdowns that we will hopefully learn from so it doesn’t happen again.
“I also thought the girls kept their composure during those mishaps and finished the play successfully or moved onto the next at-bat.”
Baldwin-Woodville put the game away in the fifth and sixth innings. A Kate Groskreutz double scored Hailey Cota and Trinity Mittl in the fifth inning, making the score 6-1. A Marney Roemhild double in the sixth inning, which scored two more runs, highlighted B-W’s five-run sixth inning.
Klatt noted Cota tracked down a line drive to right center and made a sliding catch on her knees in the bottom of the fourth inning, starting a double play to end the inning, when the score was only 2-1.
Ryeah Oehlke had three hits and three RBIs for B-W (3-1 overall). Roemhild finished with two doubles and two RBIs. Groskreutz had the double for two RBIs, while Cota contributed two hits. Smetana also helped her cause at the plate with two RBIs.
“It was a fun experience for the girls to play CDH on a college field,” Klatt continued. “Playing at the University of Northwestern complex gave a feel to what our goal is come playoff time.”
All four of B-W’s games this season have been on turf field thanks to Mother Nature.
“As most people are, we are hoping for better weather as we approach the conference schedule,” Klatt concluded. “Like many teams, we have yet to play or practice on the dirt and our first time doing so might be in a game. Just one of the many challenges with spring sports in northwest Wisconsin.”
Against River Falls April 4, B-W salted the game away with a seven-run fourth inning. The big hits in that inning were courtesy of a two-run triple by Jordyn Letter, a two-run single by Mittl and an RBI single by Abby Nilssen.
“It was another cold night, so it took us a few innings to get going offensively,” Klatt said. “I thought we saw the ball better and were a little more patient in the batter’s box in the middle innings. In her first start of the season, I thought Morgan threw well. Again, after getting the first inning out of the way, Morgan and the defense settled in nicely and made pitches and plays.”
In the third inning, when the game was tied at one, Brooke Klatt hit a deep drive to right that deflected off the fence for an inside the park homerun. Smetana then had a home run of her own, a bomb over the left center field fence.
Smetana finished 3-for-3 with a double, homer and two RBIs, Mittl was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Letter finished with two RBIs, while Roemhild and Abby Nilssen had a hit and an RBI each.
“These early season games are always a challenge,” Tim Klatt concluded. “Weather, both rain and temps take a toll on the players. I think the girls are looking forward to warmer temperatures and getting on the dirt and grass. We certainly do appreciate the access to the turf field and the new complex. It has been great for our student athletes as well as area teams that have been able to utilize it.”
