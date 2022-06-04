B-W softball earns another regional title

The Baldwin-Woodville softball team earned its 11th regional title since 2010 thanks to a 6-0 win over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau May 26.
The No. 2 seed Blackhawks (17-5 overall) advanced to play top-seed Prescott (19-6) in the sectional semifinals May 31. The teams split the two matchups during the regular season.
“We felt the girls stayed patient at the plate,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “We had some good at-bats early and threatened but just couldn’t get the timely hit.”
The timely hit came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Kate Groskreutz jumped on the first pitch sending it over the centerfield fence for a two-run homerun. B-W added more runs in the inning thanks to a Marney Roemhild two-run single and an RBI double by Morgan Smetana.
“Defensively, we feel we are very solid and when (Morgan) is hitting spots and making the other team earn bases, we like our chances to compete with anyone,” Tim Klatt said.
Smetana pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.
G-E-T put runners on first and second with no one out in the seventh inning. Smetana closed the door on any rally.
Besides the hits mentioned, Brooke Klatt and Trinity Mittl also had hits.
The sectional semifinal matchup will feature the Division 2 state runner-up (B-W) and the Division 3 state runner-up (Prescott). The winner will likely face Bloomer for the sectional title and a state berth.
“I know the girls and the fan base are excited for another trip to the Sectionals,” Tim Klatt said. “With two of the team being State Runner-Ups last year and three of the teams in the top 10 all season, this might be the toughest sectional in the state, but we are ready to compete.”
B-W 10, Durand 0
The start of a return state appearance was a shutout win over No. 7 Durand May 24 in five innings.
“The bats got going early,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “Whenever that happens, it’s usually contagious and it gives Morgan (Smetana) that much more confidence in the circle.”
Smetana pitched a five-inning perfect game, facing the minimum 15 batters. She struck out nine and walked none.
“You don’t often see a game where a pitcher faces the minimum number of batters,” Klatt said. “That’s a testament to not only how well Morgan threw but also her teammates behind her.”
Smetana and Marin Nygaard had two hits each to go along with an RBI. Trinity MIttl went 1-for-3 with three RBI, while Hailey Cota had a hit and an RBI. Marney Roemhild, Brooke Klatt, Ryeah Oehlke and Kate Groskreutz had one hit each.
“I felt we did leave some runs on the field, and we need to continue to be aggressive,” Tim Klatt concluded.
