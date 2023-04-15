B-W softball defeats Pepin/Alma By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Apr 15, 2023 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Baldwin-Woodville softball team posted a 4-3 win over Pepin/Alma in its season opener April 7. No other stats were available online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News B-W softball defeats Pepin/Alma Peissig wins shot put at indoor conference meet Smith finishes third in 1,600 run Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley’s 18th Annual Reach for the Stars ‘Greatest Hits’ Gala Construction on I-94 bridge replacement project in St. Croix County to resume UW-River Falls event intended to grow connections Government Center bid packages going out this week Positives all around since Johnson Tractors acquired Value Implement Most Popular New Richmond man dies in car crash Local man graduates from Marine Corps Personnel changes approved by SCC School Board Jordt, Jensen earn all-conference status Construction on I-94 bridge replacement project in St. Croix County to resume Upcoming Events Apr 15 Gun Raffle Sat, Apr 15, 2023 Apr 18 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Apr 18, 2023 CDT Apr 20 Free Shredding Services Thu, Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Apr 20, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.