Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer coach Mauritz Kool believed the regular season finale against Barron/Cumberland May 26 would provide a good test for his team heading into the playoffs.
He proved to be correct as the teams played to a 1-1 tie.
“It was a great game with chances for both teams and it could have gone either way, so a tie was a fair result,” he said. “Kylee Minder, our goalie and our defense were challenged, and they did a great job. Our passing was good, but we will need to improve on our speed of play and counter attacks.”
Kylie Kastel scored B-W’s lone goal.
“The players didn’t lose focus after being scored in the beginning of the first half and kept trying till Kylie scored,” Kool said.
B-W finished 8-2 in the conference and 9-3-1 overall. The Blackhawks earned the No. 3 seed in the Division 4 playoffs and will host No. 6 Three Lakes 4 p.m., June 2.
“We are very proud of these young ladies,” Kool concluded. “It has been a difficult season emotionally for them, but somehow they are showing up and getting the job done. We are all praying and believing for Maddi (Monicken)’s full recovery and hoping she gets back home very soon.”
B-W 4, Amery 0
The Blackhawks have outscored its opponents 32-1 in the last four games, all wins, thanks to the win over Amery May 24.
“We dominated the game with great passes, and we created a lot of scoring opportunities,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool said. “On the second half, the players were able to finish better and we were able to put four on the back of the net.”
The goals were courtesy of Kylie Kastel and Shayna Florez, who scored two each.
“The attendance was great from our local soccer club (Blackhawk soccer) and that helped the team a lot,” Kool said. “They were excited to see all the kids and parents cheering for them.”
B-W also honored Zoe Henderson, its lone senior on the roster.
“A big part of the team’s success is due to her performance on and off the field,” Kool said. “We wish her the best in everything she does.”
