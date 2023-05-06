Having two weeks off didn’t deter the Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team as the Blackhawks picked up two road wins last week.
B-W rolled to the 6-1 win over Amery April 25 thanks to two goals each from Haley Jordt and Ella Schutz.
“Our team had to adjust to the natural grass field but once we did, they played a great game,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool said.
Kylie Kastel and Katriina Taehtinen added the other goals. Jordt also assisted on three goals along with Ella Rhode and Kastel.
Kylee Minder earned five Amery saves to earn the win.
Baldwin-Woodville 7, SCC 1
Schutz tallied four goals as the Blackhawks put the April 28 game away in the first half.
“We scored twice in 10 minutes with a great shot from Shayna Florez and a beautiful goal from Ella Schutz,” Kool said. “After scoring a couple more, we got a little comfortable and slowed the game down.”
Kastel recorded two along with Florez’s one. Schutz recorded two assists, with Jordt, Hermansen, Florez, Lavinia Kool and Ella Rhode posting one each.
“How well they started the game and finished the game,” Mauritz Kool said, when asked what surprised him. “We just have to make sure to keep that pace throughout the whole 80 minutes.”
Minder posted six saves for the win.
The Blackhawks are now 3-0 in the conference and overall. They have outscored its opponents 21-2 in those games so far.
