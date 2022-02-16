As expected, the boys basketball game between Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central would come down to the wire Feb. 7.
The Blackhawks came into the game winning 11 straight, while Central had won seven of its last nine. Both teams had an 8-2 conference record, good enough for second place.
Keegan Ofstie’s shot with 5.5 seconds left proved to be the difference as B-W prevailed, 50-49. The win also snapped a five-game losing streak to Central.
“The intensity level whenever we play SCC is unmatched in any of our conference games,” explained B-W coach Scott Benoy. “Monday’s game didn’t disappoint. High intensity and effort on both sides.”
Ofstie ended up with 10 points for the Blackhawks along with four assists. Masen Werner led B-W with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from three-point range. Werner pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists.
Cam Thompson finished with eight points and four assists. Eli Coenen added seven points and nine rebounds. Collin Fritts finished with six points.
B-W shot 7-for-11 from three-point range.
“Our offensive patience and the ability to take care of the ball against their pressure were critical to our victory,” Benoy continued.
Colin Hackbarth led Central with 17 points and six rebounds. Conner Nilssen added 13 points and four assists. Trae Widiker finished with eight. While B-W was over 60% from three-point range, Central was 9-for-21 (42.8%).
“Keys in the game for us were handling the defensive pressure we knew that SCC would bring, demonstrating patience on the offensive end to dictate the tempo, and maintaining our poise when we lost the lead in the second half,” Benoy continued.
With the win, B-W gained possession of “The Ball,” the trophy marked to commemorate the rivalry between the two neighboring schools on the hardwood.
New Richmond 54, B-W 45
A day after the Central win, Baldwin-Woodville traveled to take on former conference foe New Richmond.
Predictably, the Hawks were a little off and the Tigers took advantage to earn the win and snapped B-W’s 12-game winning streak.
“Not much went well for us in this nonconference loss,” Benoy continued. “We were obviously drained from the previous night’s contest and just didn’t have the energy/intensity needed to compete successfully in this one.”
Collin Fritts led B-W with 11 points and six rebounds. Eli Coenen added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Cam Thompson posted nine points and three rebounds, while Sean Van Someren recorded eight points and four rebounds. Caleb Lokker added six points.
A rarity was seeing Keegan Ofstie go scoreless as he battled foul trouble all night.
“He is our best defender and only true matchup we had for C.J. Campbell,” Benoy said.
The Hawks shot 38.4% from the field and was even worse from three-point range (21.4%).
B-W 58, Ellsworth 41
The Blackhawks concluded the three games in four days stretch with an impressive win over the Panthers Feb. 10.
“We were able to build an early lead and hold on for the entire game,” Benoy said. “We played very well defensively, and once again demonstrated nice patience of offense.”
Keegan Ofstie posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Sean Van Someren added 13 points along with five rebounds. Cam Thompson recorded 10 points and five rebounds. Masen Werner finished with seven points, six rebounds and four assists.
“The key was great defense the entire game,” Benoy explained. “We did a particularly good job holding their leading scorer, Jack Janke, down.”
Baldwin-Woodville (10-2 conference, 16-4 overall) shot 53% from the field. Ellsworth is now 4-8 in the conference and 6-12 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.