This area of St. Croix County is going to be well represented at the WIAA Division 2 State Individual Wrestling meet this weekend in Madison.
Baldwin-Woodville sent six wrestlers while St. Croix Central advanced four.
Max Ramberg (41-3) will be making his third trip to Madison after placing third in 2020 at 170 pounds and second at 220 pounds last year. Ramberg is the top seed in the 195-pound region and will be wrestling Friday morning against the winner of Winnecone Dylan Krings’ (39-8)/Darlington’s Brady Horne (26-6).
Colton Hush (43-1) is making a repeat trip to Madison after placing third last year at 106 pounds Hush is the top seed in the 113-pound region and will be wrestling Friday morning against the winner of Amery’s Lane Anderson (37-14)/Luxemburg-Casco’s Isaac Jerabek (37-12).
Four Blackhawks will be making their first trip to state. Tyler Fink (38-7) will be wrestling Thursday night against Medford’s Gage Losiewicz (33-9) at 132 pounds. Fink defeated Losiewicz in Saturday’s sectionals. If Fink wins, he goes up against top-seed Rhett Koenig of Prairie du Chien (47-2) Friday morning.
Austin Schmidt (38-11) will be wrestling Thursday night against Marinette’s Josh Walker (21-4) at 138 pounds. If Schmidt wins, he’ll see Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Taedon Nichols (50-0) for the second time in a week Friday morning. Nichols pinned Schmidt in Saturday’s sectionals.
Hunter Gartmann (35-13) will see a familiar foe Thursday night in Amery’s Mason Tylee (14-3) at 145 pounds. The winner of that matchup gets Abbotsford/Colby’s Tanner Halopka (47-1) Friday morning. Halopka pinned Gartmann in Saturday’s sectional.
The final Blackhawk is Mason Baribeau (22-13) at 285 pounds. Baribeau will wrestle Little Chute’s Matthew Janssen (31-2) in Thursday’s first round. The winner gets Nekoosa/Assumption’s James Schaefbauer (36-4) Friday morning.
Wasley back for his third trip
Just like Ramberg, Central’s Devin Wasley is back for his third to state. And, like Ramberg, he is chasing that elusive state title after placing second at 160 pounds in 2020 and third last year at 170 pounds.
Wasley (46-0) earned a first-round bye at 170 pounds and will wrestle the winner of Ellsworth’s Anthony Madsen (29-9)/Spooner-Webster’s Brandon Meister (40-5) Friday morning. Wasley beat both last week at Sectionals.
Wasley will be joined at state by his younger brother Owen, who qualified at 152 pounds. Owen (38-9) wrestles Prescott’s Sam Murphy (34-6) for the second time in less than a week after defeating Murphy in Saturday’s sectionals. The winner of the matchup faces Waupun’s Easton Hull (38-7) Friday morning.
Maverick Kostrzak (39-8) will wrestle Evansville’s Gunner Katzenmeyer (38-9) in Thursday night action at 106 pounds. The winner gets top-seeded Chilton-Hilbert’s Hunter Heller (27-4) Friday morning.
Teague Holzer (40-4) will face Campbellsport’s Drake Muellenbach (47-4) in Thursday night action at 120 pounds The winner gets Evansville’s Danny Heiser (49-4) Friday morning.
