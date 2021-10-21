Both the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central volleyball teams won Thursday night in regional semifinal action.
The No. 1 seeded Panthers swept Prescott 25-19, 25-12, 25-13 to advance to the regional final where they will host No. 4 Bloomer, who swept Osceola. The game starts at 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville, seeded No. 2, defeated Ashland, 25-17, 25-7, 25-22. The Blackhawks will play No. 3 Somerset, who defeated Barron in three games in another regional final. That match will also start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.