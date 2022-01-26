Basketball fans should make their way to Somerset Saturday as the Northwest Girls Basketball challenge.
Seven games are on the schedule featuring teams from the Middle Border, Heart of the North, Cloverbelt and Wisconsin Valley conferences.
The action starts at 9 a.m. and will conclude around 7:30 p.m.
Records are of Jan. 24.
9 a.m. – SCC (2-13 overall) versus Spooner (1-11)
10:30 a.m. – Amery (5-9) versus Hayward (2-12)
12 p.m. – Osceola (10-6) versus Barron (8-6)
1:30 p.m. – Prescott (11-5) versus Marshfield (8-8)
3 p.m. – Somerset (7-9) versus Bloomer (6-8)
4:30 p.m. – B-W (12-4) versus Northwestern (11-5)
6 p.m. – Ellsworth (9-7) versus St. Croix Falls (14-3)
Games are scheduled to start approximately 20 minutes after the previous game. Admission is $5 each for adults and students and children ages six and under are $1. Concessions will be available all day.
All games will be livestream via the Somerset High School You Tube channel.
