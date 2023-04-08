B-W, SCC announces its scholar athletes Apr 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Both the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central school districts announced its Middle Border Conference scholar athletes who will be recognized during its annual banquet.Marney Roemhild and Masen Werner will represent B-W while Jacob Berends and Kaitlyn Carlson were SCC’s nominees. The banquet was set for April 5 at the St. Croix Central High School Auditorium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News B-W, SCC announces its scholar athletes Hawkins wins pole vault at Eau Claire Indoor Meet Mittl named first team all-conference Jordt, Jensen earn all-conference status Gov. Evers takes action on two bills A new way to tell the Easter story Blue Pinwheels to promote Family Strengthening Month St. Croix County’s February Unemployment Rate is 3.8% Most Popular Knegendorf named new Baldwin Fire Chief From the Editor's Desk:The top 10 athletes 20 felony counts for identity theft and more Baldwin man charged with possession of child pornography ‘A great photo of high school sports’ Upcoming Events Apr 8 Photo with the Easter Bunny Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8 Easter Egg Hunt - Woodville Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8 Living Last Supper Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 10 Roundtable Discussion Mon, Apr 10, 2023 Apr 11 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Apr 11, 2023 CDT Apr 13 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Apr 13, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
