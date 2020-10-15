B-W Hawks 12U Fastpitch

The BW Hawks 12U Fastpitch team took second place in the MN Softball Tier 4 Fall State Tournament held September 27th at Millpond Park. The team held on to the victory in the first round against the Faribault Fury 13-11. The bats came alive in the second round when they defeated Oakdale 21-0 notching 22 hits in the contest. In the semi-finals the Hawks won a close game against Tonka Gold 6-5. Unfortunately they team came up a bit short in the final game, losing to Shakopee 7-2. It was a very exciting day and a great way to end the season. Congratulations Hawks!
Latest News
- Girls tennis see season end at sectionals
- Weyer misses state by one shot
- Offense carries B-W football team over Amery
- City creek flowing cleaner after students haul out garbage Large, small items removed during club project; dead geese found
- Our Communities Come Together For Good
- Regional News 10-14-2020
- Blackhawk volleyball drops a pair
- Nature Photography Winners Announced
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.