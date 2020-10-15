B-W Hawks 12U Fastpitch

Front Row (L-R): Raelyn Mitchell, Avery Van Allen, Makenzie Midtling, Ashlyn Maurer, Sierra Paster, Avery Ferg.

Middle Row: Oaklie Holldorf, Jane Volgren, Miley Smith, Evelyn Dietzman, Mara Hable, Lily Mittl, Katelyn Gustafson.

Back Row: Coach Toby Hable, Trinity Karau, Ellie Anderson, Coach Josh Maurer.

 Contributed

The BW Hawks 12U Fastpitch team took second place in the MN Softball Tier 4 Fall State Tournament held September 27th at Millpond Park. The team held on to the victory in the first round against the Faribault Fury 13-11. The bats came alive in the second round when they defeated Oakdale 21-0 notching 22 hits in the contest. In the semi-finals the Hawks won a close game against Tonka Gold 6-5. Unfortunately they team came up a bit short in the final game, losing to Shakopee 7-2. It was a very exciting day and a great way to end the season. Congratulations Hawks!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.