The Baldwin-Woodville girls golf team placed fifth in its own invite Sept. 3 at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.
Prescott won the 11-team Invitational with a 355, followed by New Richmond’s 363. St. Croix Central took third at 387. Prescott junior varsity was fourth at 403 and B-W scored 427.
Tessa Van Someren was the top Blackhawk finisher with a 96, followed by Roza Emmert’s 105. Ally Noll and Teagan Wynveen each carded a 113 and Grace Carlson shot a 114.
Lanie Veenendall of New Richmond earned medalist honors with an 81, edging Prescott’s Ava Salay by a shot. New Richmond’s Sydney Nolan was third with an 84. SCC’s Sally Vangsness took fourth at 85 and Prescott’s Jessica Heinsch finished fifth at 87.
B-W took part in two other conference matches earlier in the week.
On Aug. 31, B-W traveled to New Richmond where they took fifth.
Prescott finished first with a 186, followed by New Richmond’s 194. St. Croix Central was third at 196 and Somerset finished fourth at 218. B-W carded a 229.
Emmert was the top B-W golfer in this meet with a 54. Lezlie Weyer shot a 56 and Van Someren finished with a 59. Noll carded a 60 and Carlson shot a 67.
Salay was medalist in this meet with a 37, edging Veenendall. Vangsness was third.
The next day, B-W again finished fifth in Osceola.
New Richmond won this meet with a 178, edging Prescott by two shots. Central placed third at 185, Somerset was fourth at 204. B-W finished fifth at 216.
Emmert and Noll had the lowest Blackhawk score as they each posted a 53. Van Someren and Weyer each shot a 55 and Carlson finished with a 58.
Veenendall took medalist honors with a 37. Vangsness and Somerset’s Ava Pesha finished second at 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.