The April 22 baseball game between Amery and Baldwin-Woodville was an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel.
Masen Werner pitched for Baldwin-Woodville against North Dakota State-bound Kale Hopke for Amery.
Hopke achieved a school record as he struck out 18 batters, setting a new school record for career strikeouts for Amery. Werner got the win as B-W scored the game winning run in extra innings, prevailing 2-1.
Werner threw seven innings, giving up only one run on five hits. He struck out eight and walked two.
B-W scored the game’s first run in the top of the fourth inning when Cal Smith singled to right center, driving in Ty Fink. Amery tied it in the bottom of the sixth.
Colton Hush started B-W’s rally in the top of eighth, as he drew a walk. Sam Hush singled, moving Colton to third. Fink then grounded into a fielder’s choice to drive in Colton.
Sam Hush then pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the save and preserve the win for Werner.
“It was really a well played game by both teams and as indicated by the score,” B-W coach Wes Haney said. “The game really could have gone either way, but the Blackhawks really helped themselves with some outstanding defense in the field.”
Those plays were made by outfielder Keagan Martino, who saved a run in the first and shortstop Sean Van Someren, who doubled up a runner at second in the fourth, which saved two runs.
“Once again, we battled right to the last pitch and found a way to come put on top,” Haney concluded.
B-W is now 2-1 in the conference and 5-2 overall.
B-W 7, Somerset 6
The day before, B-W dug themselves into a 6-1 hole against the Spartans after the top of the second inning.
The comeback then started and was complete in the bottom of the seventh inning as Garrett Guthrie hit a ball down the right field line, scoring Trenton Veenendaal for the game-winning run, who led off the inning with a double to center.
“We had to fight hard after being down so much early, but the kids really battled to earn a much-needed conference victory,” Haney said.
The Blackhawks finished with 14 hits led by Fink, who went 3-for-4 and two runs scored. Werner and Smith each had two hits and two runs scored. Veenendaal and Guthrie each had two hits.
Van Someren started and went the first four innings, issuing six runs on six hits. Four of those were earned. He had three walks and five strikeouts. Braydon LaGrander pitched the final three innings in relief, giving up no runs on only one hit, one walk and one strikeout to earn the win.
“It was great to see us not give up after the rough start and continue to battle to the very last pitch,” Haney concluded.
SCC 6, B-W 3
The week started out on a sour note as the Blackhawks let a 3-0 lead get away as Central prevailed April 19 in the conference opener for both teams.
Sam Hush led the hitting attack with two hits, while Martino, Werner, Klay Lorentz, and Van Someren each had a hit each. Fink, Martino, and Werner scored the runs.
“Our downfall besides not hitting more runs in throughout the game was the key errors we made that cost us runs and momentum,” Haney said.
Sam Hush pitched the first four innings, allowing three earned runs (five overall) on five hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Fink pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out three.
