The Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team placed second at the Bloomer Invitational May 2.
“For both the boys and girls we had several personal bests, despite the weather conditions,” B-W coach Darren Peterson said. “Our kids really handled the gutsy weather well. Several of our sprinters used that to their advantage and performed well.”
Janessa Karau claimed the lone first place as she won the high jump with a mark of 4 feet-10 inches. She also added a second in the 100 (13.11) and third in the 200 (27.55).
Fall Creek won the 14-team meet with 147 points. B-W added 90.5. Mondovi was third with 85.
Annas Fritts took second in the 100 hurdles (16.48), third in the pole vault (8-0) and seventh in the 400 (1:09.53).
Miley Smith also added a second in the 1,600 (5:46.46) and was fourth in the 3,200 run (12:44.18).
Adison Wilde took third in the 1,600 (6:00.51), ahead of teammate Natalie Bolstad (6:12.01).
Wilde also placed fifth in the 800 (2:37.21). The 1,600 relay also took third at 4:34.88.
“We didn’t have many outright first place finishes, but we did have several second, third and point scoring places,” Peterson continued.
Adeline Langer took sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.41) along with placing seventh in the 300 hurdles (55.85). Aubrie Anderson took sixth in the pole vault (7-0).
Meanwhile the boys took seventh as it had a trio of second place finishes.
Ian Findlay was second in the 1,600 (4:50:93), along with Aidan Fitts in the 110 hurdles (16.29) and Haydon Langer in the 300 hurdles (43.67).
Findlay also finished third in the 3,200 (10:21.19).
Fitts was fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.78) as Ben Johnson took fifth in the 100 (11.59) and sixth in the 200 (24.52).
Langer recorded a sixth in the pole vault (10-6) along with Dane Veenendall in the high jump (5-4).
“The biggest thing that surprised the coaching staff was how gritty our performances were,”
Peterson concluded. “We didn’t expect to perform well in the conditions, our kids showed a lot of heart and grit by performing well.”
