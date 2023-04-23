The Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team had four first place finishes at the Ellsworth Invitational April 14.
“It was the first time we had all of the field events competed this year,” said B-W coach Darren Peterson said. “It was nice to see everyone compete. The weather was not as nice as it was regarding the wind, but the temperature was really nice.”
Amery took home the team title with 188.5 points. B-W was second with 122. Ellsworth placed third with 94.
Anna Fritts won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.38 seconds, besting Spring Valley’s Abby Bigges by a second. Miley Smith claimed the 1,600 run at 5:45.57, defeating fellow teammate Adison Wilde by 12 seconds. Janessa Karau won the high jump at 5-1 as SCC’s Sidnie Roshell was second at 4-10. Finally, the 1,600 relay of Olivia Bazille, Natalie Bolstad, Fritts and Karau won the event at 4:26.31, defeating Amery by more than a second.
Earning second place finishes were Fritts in the 300 hurdles and Bolstad in the 800 run. Smith took home third in the 800 run along with Karau in the 200 dash. Payton Mikla also added a third in the pole vault. Wilde was fourth in the 800 the same as Bolstad in the 1,600 run. Natalie Lokken claimed fourth in the shot put the same as Adeline Langer in the 100 hurdles.
Fifth place finishes went to Mikla in the 100 hurdles, Bazille in the 100 dash and Aubrie Anderson in the long jump.
The boys had a fourth-place team finish with 87.5 points. Somerset won the team title with 145. Ellsworth was second with 104 and Amery third with 95.
Ian Findlay recorded a first in the 1,600 run, defeating Somerset’s Kohen Bonnhell by 18 seconds. Haydon Langer claimed the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.83 seconds. Ellsworth’s Jack Hadler was second. Gabe Schommer took home first in the wheelchair 100 meters and the shot put.
Placing seconds were Aidan Fitts in the 110 hurdles, Langer in the pole vault, the 400 relay of Dane Veenendall, Ben Johnson, Caleb Haas-Rock and Westin Chapin and the 1,600 relay of Johnson, Veenendall, Riley Laesch and Ian Findlay.
Earning thirds were Fitts in the 300 hurdles, Findlay in the 800, Boden Anderson in the pole vault and Haas-Rock in the discus.
“We are looking forward to have some training days in before we go to our next meet (April 20),” Peterson concluded. “Hopefully, our weather will cooperate, and we can get outside and get better. At this point in the season, we need to get in some serious training outside and improve every day.”
Baldwin-Woodville Invitational
The boys had 11 athletes who placed which helped the Blackhawks take second at the B-W Invitational April 11.
“It was nice to be outside and run a race with nice weather,” Peterson said. “We had several athletes run races for the first time ever and they did very well. It was good to see athletes try new events and perform well.”
Osceola took home the team title with 124 points. Baldwin-Woodville was second with 59, followed by Bloomer’s 55.
Ian Findlay won the 3,200 run with a time of 10:46.75, defeating Clear Lake’s Derek Kreier by seven seconds. Findlay’s time was a new personal record. Gabe Schommer also took home first place in the 100-meter wheelchair with a time of 49.64 seconds, his first attempt at this distance.
Aidan Fitts added a second place in the 110 hurdles (16.95) and third in 300 hurdles (45.79). Haydon Langer was third in the 110 hurdles (16.99) and second in the 300 hurdles (44.55).
Taking fourth was the 3,200 relay of Riley Laesch, Ian Findlay, Hayden Wilson, and Evan Peterson, while Laesch was fifth in the 400 dash. Adding sixth place finishes were the 1,600 relay of Isaac Bruder, Aidan Fitts, Haydon Langer and Jeremy Jacobson, Jacobson in the high jump and Veenendall in the 400 dash.
Meanwhile, the girls took a solid third with 73 points behind Osceola and Amery. The Chieftains scored 141 points, while the Warriors tallied 108.
B-W had three firsts led by Janessa Karau in the high jump (5-0) besting Amery’s Grace Carlson, Anna Fritts in the 400 dash (1:04.58), defeating Somerset’s Hannah Mroz by two seconds and Miley Smith, who cruised in the 3,200 run by 37 seconds over Amery’s Anna Gould.
Karau added a fourth in the 200 and sixth in the 100. Fritts took fourth in the 100 hurdles.
The 3,200 relay of Addison Wilde, Natalie Bolstad, Smith, and Miranda Halverson was third while the 1,600 relay of Fritts, Karau, Wilde and Bolstad also placed third.
“I thought our distance group had a very good day with many having personal best lifetime in their events,” Peterson continued. “Ian Findlay and Miley Smith had breakout performances in the 3,200-meter run.”
Olivia Bazille placed third in the 100 dash and fifth in the 400 dash. Wilde took home a sixth in the 400 dash as Adeline Langer was eighth in the 100 hurdles.
“It was a good showing for the first time out on the track,” Peterson concluded. “It was good to see how we stacked up early in the season to some of our conference opponents.”
