 The Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team had four first place finishes at the Ellsworth Invitational April 14.

“It was the first time we had all of the field events competed this year,” said B-W coach Darren Peterson said. “It was nice to see everyone compete. The weather was not as nice as it was regarding the wind, but the temperature was really nice.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.